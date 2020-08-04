  • facebook
Kangana Ranaut joins a virtual event to pay tribute to late Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj

The tribute video will release on former Minister of External Affairs minister Sushma Swaraj's first death anniversary on 6 August, 2020.
13787 reads Mumbai
Kangana Ranaut is constantly rallying for support in Sushant Singh Rajput's case but the actress is also taking out time to spend with her family. Just yesterday, Kangana celebrated Raksha Bandhan with her siblings at their beautiful home in the hills. Apart from that, the actress also participated in a virtual event for late Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj. Titled 'Shushmanjali', the virtual event saw the actress paying a tribute to Swaraj who passed away on 6 August 2019 after a major cardiac arrest.

Organised by the Sanskar Bharti and Sanskriti Ganga Trust, the virtual event saw many others coming together to remember India's most arguably popular Foreign Minister to date. For the event, Kangana wore a saree and looked stunning in black and off-white saree. The actress completed her look with accessories, a bindi, and a couple of red roses tucked neatly into her hair bun. 

The tribute video will release on Sushma Swaraj's first death anniversary on 6 August around 11 am. Take a look at Kangana attending the virtual event: 

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu shared a beautiful picture of former union minister Sushma Swaraj tying Rakhi on his wrist. In a poignant message, he wrote: "Dear sister Sushma, missing you a lot today...". As per reports, the late minister used to visit Naidu at his residence and perform the rituals of Raksha Bandhan every year.

ALSO READ: Raksha Bandhan: Kangana Ranaut's brothers surprise her & Rangoli with sundown dinner and head massages; WATCH

Credits :Pinkvilla

