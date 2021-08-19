Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar root for Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom as spy action thriller hits the theatres

’s much talked about Bell Bottom has finally hit the theatres and the team can’t keep calm about it. The movie is said to be inspired by real events and happens to be the first movie to release on big screens after COVID 19 second wave. And while the trailer has already created a massive buzz, several celebs took to social media to root for Akshay’s Bell Bottom as it opened on the theatres. These celebs included , , Aanand L Rai and others who have been cheering for the spy action thriller.

The Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actress took to Instagram and shared Akshay’s still from the movie. She wrote, “Watch blockbuster #bellbottoms in theatres today. Wishing the entire team for taking the first step. You are already a winner, congratulations”. On the other hand, Karan Johar also rooted for Bell Bottom and send best wishes to the team. He tweeted, “Kudos to @akshaykumar and his team of #bellbottom for being trailblazers! Excited to watch the film soon! All my love to @EmmayEntertain @poojafilms @jackkybhagnani and the solid cast and crew of the film!”

On the other hand, Aanand L Rai also cheered for Akshay and the team of Bell Bottom. He wrote, “It is not enough to stare up the steps, we must step up the stairs. Welcome #bellbottom. Congrats @akshaykumar Sir for all the guts”.

Take a look at celeb posts rooting for Bell Bottom:

Kudos to @akshaykumar and his team of #bellbottom for being trailblazers! Excited to watch the film soon! All my love to @EmmayEntertain @poojafilms @jackkybhagnani and the solid cast and crew of the film! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 19, 2021

Talking about Bell Bottom, this Ranjit M Tewari directorial also features Vaani Kapoor and in key roles. On the other hand, the movie also stars Lara Dutta in the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and her mind boggling transformation is grabbing a lot of attention.

Also Read: Bell Bottom: Ahead of the release, Akshay Kumar dropped hints about the sequel of spy action thriller