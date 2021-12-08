Kangana Ranaut on Katrina Kaif marrying Vicky Kaushal: Nice to see rich, successful women break sexist norms

The event that has become the talk of the town is Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding. The couple will be tying the knot on December 9 at Six Senses Fort Barwara. Ahead of their wedding, Kangana Ranaut also has indirectly commented on the age old thoughts about sexism in marriage and lauded Katrina and Vicky for breaking the norms. In her recent post, without mentioning any names, Kangana has gone ahead to praise leading ladies of Indian Film Industry.

Kangana wrote, "Growing up we heard so many stories of successful rich men marrying much younger women.....for women to be more successful than their husband was seen as a major crisis, forget marrying a younger man after a certain age marriage was impossible for women...nice to see rich, successful women, leading ladies of Indian Film Industry breaking the sexist norms...kudis to men and women both for redefining gender stereotypes." Kangana's comment comes just a day ahead of Vicky and Katrina's wedding. Katrina Kaif, who is 38, is all set to marry Vicky Kaushal, who is 33 on December 9.

Take a look:



The Thalaivii star is known to express her thoughts on various topics and now, she has commented on the sexist norms of the society ahead of one of the much-awaited weddings of 2021- Vicky and Katrina.

Meanwhile, Talking about Vicky and Katrina's wedding, the couple's close friends and family members have reached the venue, Six Senses Fort Barwara. Last night, a fun evening was held with music, lights and dance where Katrina and Vicky enjoyed with their close ones. Now, reportedly, the couple's Haldi, Mehendi and Sangeet will take place today and the wedding will be happening tomorrow.

