Kangana Ranaut keeping up with her workout regime during lockdown is all the weekend motivation you need

Kangana Ranaut has definitely been at it while in lockdown and these photos from her workout are quite the inspiration that we might need. Check out the photos here.

The Coronavirus lockdown has all of us staying home in order to stay safe and while we are all trying to make the most of this time, social media has kept us updated on how celebrities have been spending their time while at it. Everyone has been active on social media, probably more than normal, and well, it has been a fun place for sure. Meanwhile, , who is currently in Manali, has been keeping fans rather entertained with her social media posts.

And today, she seems to be all about sending out major weekend motivation to keep up with the workout, as one can clearly see. Kangana has been working out extensively while away and we have come across videos of the same earlier. In this one, we can clearly see how the actress is ultra-focused and also seems to be having a fun time. If anything, one can definitely take some motivation from her and indulge in some workout.

Check out Kangana Ranaut's photos right here:

(ALSO READ: Police complaint filed against Kangana Ranaut due to her video supporting sister Rangoli Chandel)

Meanwhile, Kangana has been in the news recently post her sister Rangoli Chandel's Twitter account got suspended. Apart from that, there have also been reports that her Diwali 2020 release, Dhaakad is likely to witness a delay as there seems to be no clarity on the shoot schedule given the Coronavirus lockdown. She will also be seen in Jayalalithaa's biopic, titled, Thalaivi.

