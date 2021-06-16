Kangana Ranaut keeps up with her pilates routine amid gearing up for return to shoots post unlock; PHOTOS

Kangana Ranaut was snapped after her morning workout session on Wednesday. The actress has been keeping up with her fitness routine since her return to Mumbai ahead of returning to shoots.

Actress , who recently returned from Manali, is now gearing up to return to work post the unlock phase begins and for it, she has been keeping up with her fitness regimen. Over the past few weeks, several states were following lockdown restrictions owing to COVID 19 second wave and shoots too were suffering. However, now, with things getting back on track for Bollywood as well, shoots are commencing. Kangana reportedly had to head abroad for the international schedule of Dhaakad and ahead of it, she is keeping herself fit with pilates.

On Wednesday, Kangana was snapped after her workout session when she headed home. The talented star waved to the paparazzi while walking towards her car amid the rain showers. In the photos, the star is seen clad in a grey tee with matching tights. With it, she is seen sporting a cool pair of sunglasses. Her hair is left open and as she walked towards her car, she is seen smiling and waving to the photographers from a distance. The Thalaivi star looked fresh and ready to take on her day post her workout.

Take a look:

Having successfully battled COVID 19 last month, Kangana recently shared a video about the recovery phase and urged everyone to give themselves time after battling the virus. The star had left for Manali after her recovery from COVID 19 as shoots were suspended and the state was into lockdown owing to the third wave of COVID 19.

As per recent reports, Kangana was supposed to head for Dhaakad shoot in Budapest from June 15 to August 30, 2021. However, due to a passport renewal issue, the date of the shoot has been delayed. In Dhaakad, Kangana will be seen in a never-seen-before action avatar. The film also stars Divya Dutta and Arjun Rampal. Besides this, Kangana also has Thalaivi with Arvind Swamy. The film was scheduled for release in April 2021. But, due to COVID 19 third wave, it had to be pushed. Kangana also has Tejas in the pipeline.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

