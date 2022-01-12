Kangana Ranaut keeps it desi in black salwar, flashes a radiant smile as she gets papped in the city; PICS

Kangana Ranaut is one of the most popular actresses in the tinsel town of Bollywood. Ever since her remarkable film debut in the 2006 thriller Gangster, the actress has proved her mettle on the big screen several times. Kangana has received immense praise for her performances in films like Queen, Woh Lamhe, and Tanu Weds Manu to name a few. But apart from her acting, Kangana is also noted for her fashion choices, especially when it comes to ethnic wear.

This afternoon, the paparazzi spotted Kangana Ranaut as she stepped out in the city. The actress was papped in the Bandra locality of the dream city of Mumbai. Kangana opted for a black salwar suit as her choice of outfit of the day. The actress styled her hair in a messy bun and kept her makeup fresh and minimal. She wrapped up her look with a small bindi and a pair of simple earrings as accessories. Kangana smiled radiantly at the camera, as the media clicked her from a distance. Moreover, she also posed with her signatory ‘peace’ sign for the pictures.

Take a look at Kangana’s latest photos:

On the work front, Kangana was last seen in Thalaivii, a biopic on the legendary actress turned politician J. Jayalalithaa. She now has an interesting lineup of projects in her kitty. The actress will now feature in Dhaakad and Tejas. Besides this, Kangana is also working on her debut digital venture as producer, Tiku Weds Sheru, which features Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in the leads.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut looks pretty in a pink saree as she soaks in the grace of Lord Shiva; PIC