Kangana Ranaut 'kicks & punches' into world of Agent Agni from Dhaakad as she drops an action rehearsal video

Kangana Ranaut took to social media to share a glimpse of her training for an upcoming film, Dhaakad. She will be seen playing Agent Agni in the same and has been gearing up for action for the same.

Actress bid adieu last week to her character of J Jayalalithaa in Thalaivi as she wrapped up the shoot of the film. However, it looks like the actress has not taken any break and has dived right into her next film that is titled Dhaakad. The film, whose first look was released a while ago, will feature Kangana as Agent Agni. She will be seen in a badass action avatar and for the role, Kangana has already started prepping for action. Speaking of this, she shared a glimpse of her action rehearsals with a video today.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Kangana shared a video where she was seen actively training and prepping to do action stunts. With agility and determination, Kangana seemed dedicated to ace the role of Agent Agni. She is seen training in the video with her trainer. With the action rehearsal glimpse, Kangana also penned a note about making the transition from Thalaivi's Jaya Amma to Dhaakad's Agent Agni and shared that she loves breaking bones and pulling out eyeballs.

Sharing the video, Kangana wrote, "Action rehearsals for #Dhakaad going on whole day in Manali, as I swiftly leave the political world of Jaya Maa behind, kick n punch in to the world of Agent Agni, breaking bones and pulling out eyeballs, probably my most favourite things to do, LOVE."

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut's action training:

Action rehearsals for #Dhakaad going on whole day in Manali, as I swiftly leave the political world of Jaya Maa behind, kick n punch in to the world of Agent Agni, breaking bones and pulling out eye balls, probably my most favourite things to do, LOVE pic.twitter.com/W6iuaAhC1m — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 18, 2020

Meanwhile, the first look of Dhaakad featured Kangana entering into a war zone with all guns blazing. Her action avatar left fans in complete awe. Besides Dhaakad, Kangana will also be seen in Tejas. Recently, Kangana met up with Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh to seek permissions for the shoot of her film, Tejas. Directed by Sarvesh Mewara, the film is produced by Ronnie Screwvala. The first look featured Kangana in an Air Force Pilot's uniform as she stood next to a fighter plane named Tejas. The first look of Kangana as the fighter pilot left fans excited to see her in the role.

