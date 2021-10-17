Kangana Ranaut kicks off Sunday morning on the racecourse with a wide smile and her 'friend'; See Pics

Kangana Ranaut is currently in Mumbai and is making the most of it. The actress kicked off her Sunday morning on a perfect note as she headed to the Mahalaxmi racecourse for some 'Me' time. Being a mountrain girl, Kangana loves her horses and horse riding. The actress got into her horse riding gear and gleefully smiled from the race course.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Kangana shared a series of photos. Donning a navy blue polka dotted tea, black tights and boots, Kangana was all things happy. The actress also donned safety gear and a pair of sunglasses. Sharing the first photo, an ecstatic Kangana wrote, "Sunday morning."

In the other two photos, Kangana can be seen feeding the horse with some food from off her palm. Take a look at Kangana Ranaut's photos below:

Recently, on the occasion of Maha Navami and Dussehra, Kangana took to Instagram to wish millions of her fans and followers. In fact, the actress also gave a glimpse of her home mandir that is decorated in shades of green and orange. "Maha navmi ki Hardik Shubhkamnaen," the actress wrote as she stunned in a gold saree.

On the work front, Kangana was most recently seen in Thalaivii. The film was a huge success on streaming platform. The actress now has films like Dhaakad, Tejas and The Incarnation Sita in the pipeline.

ALSO READ: Maha Navami 2021: Kangana Ranaut looks ethereal in a saree as she offers prayers & sends wishes