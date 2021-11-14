Kangana Ranaut kicks off Sunday morning with a wide smile as she pampers a horse; SEE PIC

Kangana Ranaut has once again landed in trouble for her remark on India’s independence. She has been making headlines as many political parties have been trolling her. Reacting to this row, the actress has recently said that she will return her Padma Shri Award if she's proven wrong for her ‘real freedom’ remark. She also posted long notes on her official Instagram stories and shared the details as a backup for her remark. Well, today, the actress started her Sunday on a happy note. She gave a glimpse of her fun day.

Taking to her official Instagram stories, Kangana shared a picture with a horse. She is seen donning a pink coloured polo T-shirt and black pants. The actress completed the look with long boots and a horse riding cap. Well, she is seen pampering the horse with a wide smile on her face. She ditched the long caption and just mentioned SUNDAY. Looks like the actress is completely enjoying her Sunday at the racecourse. Coming back to her remark, the actress has been trending on social media.

Kangana took to her Instagram stories and shared some excerpts to ‘set the record straight’. She has written, “Everything is very clearly mentioned in the same interview 1857 first collective fight for freedom… along with sacrifice of greats like Subhash Chandra Bose, Rani Laxmibai and Veer Savarkar ji. 1857 I know but which war took place in 1947 I am not aware, if someone can bring to my awareness I will give back my Padma Shri and apologise also… please help me with this”.