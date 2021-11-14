Kangana Ranaut kicks off Sunday morning with a wide smile as she pampers a horse; SEE PIC
Taking to her official Instagram stories, Kangana shared a picture with a horse. She is seen donning a pink coloured polo T-shirt and black pants. The actress completed the look with long boots and a horse riding cap. Well, she is seen pampering the horse with a wide smile on her face. She ditched the long caption and just mentioned SUNDAY. Looks like the actress is completely enjoying her Sunday at the racecourse. Coming back to her remark, the actress has been trending on social media.
Kangana took to her Instagram stories and shared some excerpts to ‘set the record straight’. She has written, “Everything is very clearly mentioned in the same interview 1857 first collective fight for freedom… along with sacrifice of greats like Subhash Chandra Bose, Rani Laxmibai and Veer Savarkar ji. 1857 I know but which war took place in 1947 I am not aware, if someone can bring to my awareness I will give back my Padma Shri and apologise also… please help me with this”.
Take a look at the post here:
To note, the row sparked after Kangana made the controversial statement a day after being awarded the Padma Shri Award. Speaking about India’s freedom struggle, Kangana said, “Woh azaadi nahi thi, woh bheek thi. Aur jo azaadi mili hai woh 2014 mai mili hai (That was not freedom, those were alms. We got real freedom in 2014.)”
