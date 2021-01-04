Kangana Ranaut lands another jibe at Diljit Dosanjh; Says ‘local revolutionary is enjoying winter’

Kangana Ranaut once again slammed Diljit Dosanjh for enjoying his holiday while the farmers are protesting.

Bollywood actress has once again targeted Punjabi actor cum singer Diljit Dosanjh over the farmers' protest issue. The actress slammed him for enjoying the holiday while his farmer brothers are sitting in protest and also called him a local revolutionary. Both actors had earlier also indulged in a war of words on Twitter over the same issue. Kangana has always criticized Diljit for supporting farmers. However, today the row started after Diljit shared some pictures of himself posing amidst the snow on his Twitter which didn’t go down to well with Kangana.

In the photos, Diljit is seen wearing an orange colour overcoat as he enjoys the snow. He has not mentioned the destination. Taking it to her official Twitter account, Kangana wrote, “Wah brother!! Desh mein aag lagake kisanon ko sadak le baitha ke local karantikaris videsh mein thand ka maza le rahe hain, wah!!! Isko kehte hain local kranti… (Wow, brother! After instigating farmers to protest in this biting cold, you are enjoying a holiday abroad. This is what a local revolutionary is called).”

As of yet, there hasn't been a response from Diljit but his fans have surely reacted to Kangana's jab commenting, “You are also wandering from here to there.’

Wah brother!! Desh mein aag lagake kisanon ko sadak le baitha ke local karantikaris videsh mein thand ka maza le rahe hain, wah!!! Isko kehte hain local kranti... https://t.co/oXepZw633y — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 4, 2021

Recently, the actress had slammed Urmila Matondkar for purchasing a property in Mumbai worth Rs 3 crores. The actress had tweeted, “Dear Urmila Matondkar, I have built a house with my hard work, the Congress is breaking that too. In truth, making BJP happy, I got hand only 25-30 cases. I wish I were as intelligent as you, would have made the Congress happy, how stupid I am.” In response to this, Matondkar had shared a video and asked the latter to fix up a meeting where she would show all documents as fair proof.

