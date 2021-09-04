Kangana Ranaut lauds multiplexes for screening Thalaivii in South territories; Hopes same for Hindi version

In the recent past, actor Kangana Ranaut had been very vocal about expressing her disappointment with multiplexes for not screening her upcoming film, Thalaivii. Now, Saturday brings a piece of good news for all fans who are excited to watch the story of the revolutionary leader, J. Jayalalithaa. Taking to social media, the Queen actor confirmed that multiplexes of Tamil and Telugu territories have changed their decision and have now given green signal for screening her biographical film. While appreciating the gesture, also added that she hopes the Hindi version of the film also gets a theatrical release soon.

The Manikarnika actor’s statement reads, “PVR’s decision to screen the Tamil and Telugu versions of the film is a ray of hope for Team Thalaivii as well as all those cinegoers who are waiting to rush back to their favourite multiplex chain for a cinematic experience. I am personally moved by the kind words used for me and Team Thalaivii, and I hope with talks, and a passion for the theatrical experience, we can come together to find a solution so that the Hindi version can also find love and appreciation on the big screen.”

Take a look:

This good news comes just hours after the launch of the new track of the film, Nain Bandhe. While bracing fans for the song, Kangana shared a couple of stunning pictures in a statement ethnic saree and her look was accessorised with heavy emerald jewellery. However, what caught our attention was Kangana’s retro puff hairstyle. For the unversed, the diva’s looks from the film has become a major topic of discussion among fans, while many left baffled with her uncanny similarity between late actor and politician Jayalalithaa.

Talking about the film, the high edge biographical drama depicts the multiple stages of late politician Jayalalithaa’s life including her exploits in the acting world. Besides Thalaivii, Kangana also has Dhaakad and Tejas in the pipeline.

