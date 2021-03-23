Kangana Ranaut on learning Tamil for Thalaivi: I took it as a challenge to learn it but my accent wasn’t right

Kangana Ranaut will be seen playing the titular role in Thalaivi and had even learnt the Tamil language for the movie.

has been making the headlines ever since she has been roped in to essay legendary politician J Jayalalithaa’s role in her biopic Thalaivi. Indeed, it is a mega project and the Queen actress has been working hard for it. Not just the actress has taken the help of prosthetic makeup to get the perfect look, she also took Bharatnatyam classes and also learnt the Tamil language. Recently, during the trailer launch event, Kangana got candid about the same and said that it was a challenge for her to learn Tamil.

She stated, “When Vijayendra Sir gave the script to me he said, “I have only one request to you. Your voice is very important part of your personality and your voice is half of your performance also. So, you have to learn Tamil and you have to speak Tamil in this film.” I took that as a challenge but this man only rejected me.” Explaining it further, Kangana said, “I had the learnt the language to speak but I would not say that my accent was right. My accent is no where close to being right. But I could just learn the words and that also very difficult for me to be honest. Tamil, particularly is very difficult like Sanskrit. So, it’s Vijay sir’s call but I don’t think he is okay with my Tamil. He is auditioning a lot of people from Tamil Nadu. He has found some voice in Hyderabad. He said, “I found the crystal clear Tamil voice.” So obviously, he has rejected me long ago.”

To note, apart from Kangana, Thalaivi will also star Arvind Swamy in the lead. Helmed by AL Vijay, the movie will be releasing on April 23 this year.

