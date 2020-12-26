Kangana Ranaut learns to use filters from 'Instagram queen' in her family as she goes hiking on Christmas

Kangana Ranaut took to social media to share photos from her recent hiking trip with her family. The Thalaivi star also revealed who helped her in learning more about Instagram filters.

Actress had given everyone a glimpse of her fun Christmas eve with her nephew Prithvi at home just yesterday and now, the actress revealed what she was up to on Christmas day. The Thalaivi star had returned to Manali after wrapping up her biopic and since then, she has been spending time with her family. Now, she shared a glimpse of her Christmas day hiking shenanigans with her family and also revealed who is the 'Instagram queen' in her clan.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Kangana shared photos from her Christmas day hike with sister Rangoli Chandel, sister-in-law Ritu and nephew Prithvi. In one of the pictures, we can see Kangana posing perfectly with her little nephew as they sit on the mountains for a picnic. Not just this, in another photo, we could see Kangana sitting alone on a mountain top as she posed after the hike. She is seen clad in a red puffer jacket with blue jeans and furry boots for her hike up the mountains in Manali.

Finally, in a photo with her sister and sister-in-law, all three ladies of the family could be seen smiling away as they soaked in the winter sun together. Sharing the photos, Kangana wrote, "Went hiking with my family yesterday, wonderful experience P.S my bhabhi is Instagram Queen, she knows everything about all filters, and teaching me how to use them."

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut's tweet:

Went hiking with my family yesterday, wonderful experience

P.S my bhabhi is Instagram Queen, she knows everything about all filters, and teaching me how to use them pic.twitter.com/dSOkdcldsn — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 26, 2020

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana will be seen next in J Jayalalithaa's biopic titled Thalaivi. The film also stars Arvind Swami as MGR and is helmed by Al Vijay. Besides this, Kangana also has Tejas with director Sarvesh Mewara in which she will be seen essaying the role of a fighter pilot. Further, she has been training physically at home for her film Dhaakad. The film is a spy thriller and will star her as Agent Agni. It will kick off in January 2021.

