Kangana Ranaut leaves for Dhaakad shoot in Bhopal post cops grill her: If you're nationalist, you stand alone

Actress Kangana Ranaut was seen at the Mumbai airport as she made her way to Bhopal. The star was leaving after hours of being questioned at the Bandra Police station. She headed to Bhopal to kick off shooting for Dhaakad.

Actress has left for Bhopal to kick off shooting for her actioner, Dhaakad. The actress headed for the airport after hours of being grilled at the Bandra Police station over a sedition case against her. The Thalaivi star had released a video earlier during the day where she expressed that if you raise your voice for your nation, then one faces troubles. She even asked the Supreme Court about cases being filed against her for raising her voice for the nation.

After being quizzed by the cops for over 2 hours, Kangana left the police station and headed to the Mumbai airport. In the photos, Kangana is seen clad in a white saree with a silver border. She teamed it up with a long grey coat and cool pair of sunglasses. The Dhaakad star is also seen carrying a stylish handbag as she headed out of the city. As she arrived at the airport, Kangana greeted the paps and posed for them from a distance.

She even had shared a tweet on social media on her way to the airport where she urged all 'nationalist' people to be their own support. Sharing photos from inside the car, Kangana wrote, "If you are anti India you will find lot of support, work/rewards, and appreciation. If you are a nationalist then you will have to stand alone, be your own support system and appreciate your own integrity. After hours of grilling at police station on my way to Bhopal #Dhaakad."

If you are anti India you will find lot of support, work/rewards, and appreciation. If you are a nationalist then you will have to stand alone, be your own support system and appreciate your own integrity. After hours of grilling at police station on my way to Bhopal #Dhaakad pic.twitter.com/BqGrldzBvx — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 8, 2021

Meanwhile, Kangana had arrived in Mumbai last week and had been prepping to kick off her film, Dhaakad. In the film, she will be seen essaying the role of a spy, Agent Agni. The star had been training to do action stunts for the film since last month in Manali and had even shared photos of the prosthetic measurement session for the film. It is helmed by Raznees Ghai.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

