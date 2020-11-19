Kangana Ranaut leaves Manali for Thalaivi shoot: 'Thank you Himalayas for giving me shelter in testing times'

Kangana Ranaut took to social media to drop photos of bidding adieu to her hometown, Manali as she headed to Hyderabad to shoot for Thalaivi's final schedule and other projects. She expressed gratitude to the Himalayas before leaving.

The nation went into lockdown due to March 2020 due to COVID 19 outbreak and it was back then that actress also made her way home to Manali. Since then, the actress has been spending time with her family in the hills, only taking a break to head to Mumbai for a few days, Udaipur for her brother Aksht's wedding and a schedule of Thalaivi's shoot. And now, after spending a good amount of time in her hometown in the hills, Kangana had bid adieu to home and headed to Hyderabad to kick off the final shooting schedule of Thalaivi.

Taking to her social media handles, Kangana expressed gratitude to the Himalayas for letting her stay there amid the 'testing times.' She even mentioned how hard it was for her to bid adieu to hills. However, she mentioned that she will be heading to shoot Thalaivi in Hyderabad. Post that, she revealed she will be filming back to back for other projects.

Sharing the photos, Kangana wrote, "It’s never easy to say bye but time to say bye to my mountains, leaving for the last schedule of Thalaivi to Hyderabad, post that cos of back to back filming commitments might not be back in Manali anytime soon but thank you the Himalayas for giving me shelter in testing times."

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut's photos:

It’s never easy to say bye but time to say bye to my mountains, leaving for last schedule of Thalaivi to Hyderabad, post that cos of back to back filming commitments might not be back in Manali anytime soon but thank you Himalayas for giving me shelter in testing times pic.twitter.com/KNGKh8QmWB — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 19, 2020

The actress will be seen as the late political stalwart J Jayalalithaa in Thalaivi. The film also stars Arvind Swami and is helmed by AL Vijay. As per a report in Mid-Day, Kangana will be filming for the remaining portions including a crowd scene till December 10. This was confirmed by producer Shailesh R Singh to the national daily. Besides this, she also has Sarvesh Mewara's Tejas where she plays a fighter pilot. Not just this, she will be seen in the action flick, Dhaakad.

