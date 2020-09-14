Kangana Ranaut leaves Mumbai with 'heavy heart', says last few days proved her PoK analogy was 'bang on'

On Monday morning, Kangana Ranaut tweeted saying that she is leaving the city with a 'heavy heart' after constant attacks and abuses hurled at her in the last one week.

After a manic week for in the city of dreams, the actress left Mumbai on early Monday morning and headed back to her hometown Manali. Kangana's visit was marked with uproar, protests and full of jibes between her and the Maharashtra government. On Monday morning, the actress tweeted saying that she is leaving the city with a 'heavy heart'. Taking to Twitter, Kangana also wrote how her comparison of Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir was rather perfect.

She tweeted, "With a heavy heart leaving Mumbai, the way I was terrorised all these days constant attacks and abuses hurled at me attempts to break my house after my work place, alert security with lethal weapons around me, must say my analogy about POK was bang on."

With a heavy heart leaving Mumbai, the way I was terrorised all these days constant attacks and abuses hurled at me attempts to break my house after my work place, alert security with lethal weapons around me, must say my analogy about POK was bang on. https://t.co/VXYUNM1UDF — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 14, 2020

A short while ago I met His Excellency the Governor of Maharashtra Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari Ji. I explained my point of view to him and also requested that justice be given to me it will restore faith of common citizen and particularly daughters in the system. pic.twitter.com/oCNByhvNOT — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 13, 2020

Kangana waged a war against the state government when she initially slammed the Mumbai Police and said that the city is now unsafe. She also added that it feels like Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. This did not go down well with the ruling government and Sanjay Raut of the Shiv Sena attacked the actress over her remark. He also went on to call her 'haraamkhor ladki' on national television and this enraged the actress who openly challenged the government to stop her from returning to Mumbai.

However, things took a turn, when Mumbai's civic body landed at her suburban office and overnight issued 'illegal construction' notice. It also demolished her office which the Bombay High Court described as 'malafide' in nature and slammed the BMC for its hasty decision.

