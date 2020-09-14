  1. Home
Kangana Ranaut leaves Mumbai with 'heavy heart', says last few days proved her PoK analogy was 'bang on'

On Monday morning, Kangana Ranaut tweeted saying that she is leaving the city with a 'heavy heart' after constant attacks and abuses hurled at her in the last one week.
September 14, 2020
After a manic week for Kangana Ranaut in the city of dreams, the actress left Mumbai on early Monday morning and headed back to her hometown Manali. Kangana's visit was marked with uproar, protests and full of jibes between her and the Maharashtra government. On Monday morning, the actress tweeted saying that she is leaving the city with a 'heavy heart'. Taking to Twitter, Kangana also wrote how her comparison of Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir was rather perfect.

She tweeted, "With a heavy heart leaving Mumbai, the way I was terrorised all these days constant attacks and abuses hurled at me attempts to break my house after my work place, alert security with lethal weapons around me, must say my analogy about POK was bang on." 

Kangana waged a war against the state government when she initially slammed the Mumbai Police and said that the city is now unsafe. She also added that it feels like Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. This did not go down well with the ruling government and Sanjay Raut of the Shiv Sena attacked the actress over her remark. He also went on to call her 'haraamkhor ladki' on national television and this enraged the actress who openly challenged the government to stop her from returning to Mumbai. 

However, things took a turn, when Mumbai's civic body landed at her suburban office and overnight issued 'illegal construction' notice. It also demolished her office which the Bombay High Court described as 'malafide' in nature and slammed the BMC for its hasty decision. 

ALSO READ: PICS: Kangana Ranaut heads to the airport to jet off a day after meeting the Maharashtra Governor over BMC row

Credits :Pinkvilla

Anonymous 1 day ago

You had Y- security everywhere you went and now you are telling that people that people broke your house , abused you , threw stones etc. you please go outta here from Mumbai and never return !

Anonymous 1 day ago

All the complaining and still she can never prove that whatever she says about everyone is true ....just all talk and blaming and an opinion for anyone and everyone

Anonymous 2 days ago

LOL...OK! KANGi, but you still have to leave............just take a break. You will have enough time to budget YOUR LAWYERS FEES & MAHA-FINES FOR WHEN YOU COME BACK OK?

Anonymous 2 days ago

Bye bye miss psychopath !! We won't miss you and never come back lol

Anonymous 2 days ago

Wanting to expose drug racket , now her own drug video surfaced , someone needs to file case against her also just like she attacks other celebs , Dalits , Muslims

Anonymous 2 days ago

finally--mumbai is quite and moving.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Good riddance. Suddenly Mumbai looks clean. The filth has cleared and hope she never litters this city with her dirty presence and filthy speeches.

Anonymous 2 days ago

She just didn’t think about movies but she has the guts to speak the truth and raise concerns.That is a real hero

Anonymous 2 days ago

What a waste this girl! kangana is just the best Hindi actress of this generation, who (without her racism, Islamophobia and Bollywood nepotism) could have raised Indian cinema to the top of world cinema (Cannes Oscar) Too bad for bollywood and kangana.

Anonymous 2 days ago

I don't know why ppl hate her. For me every women should be like Kangana (Bold, Independence, self-defenser etc ..)

Anonymous 2 days ago

dont call her human being. she is a witch.

Anonymous 2 days ago

She is an insult to women. She is evil, racist, Islamophobic, liar and uses others for her own personal agenda. You must be really dumb if you can't see how evil she is . No decent women wants to be like her. Shame on you!

Anonymous 2 days ago

People hate her because she’s against Dalits , Muslims , celebs for no reason

Anonymous 2 days ago

lol she thinks shes in a movie....look at her acting ...zabardast!

Anonymous 2 days ago

Shameless woman. Thooo

Anonymous 2 days ago

she’s living in a bubble..so full of herself! who does she think she is ? queen elizabeth ? lol

Anonymous 2 days ago

So as soon as her drug video surfaced,she runs away. Why did Maharashtra govt allow her to leave?!. And on top of that she has the audacity to call Mumbai as Pok. Shame on her. Bjp also cannot support her openly now as there is huge backlash against her about being a drug addiction.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Kangana herself is as worst as pok , she is always attacking and abusing celebs

Anonymous 2 days ago

Jealous morons, she is a good person. You support snakes and bullies and comment here that she is a bully lol

Anonymous 2 days ago

What crime did she commit ugly Uglia?

Anonymous 2 days ago

Many

Anonymous 2 days ago

Good riddance of bad garbage! Go and never return to our beautiful Mumbai. She provokes and deliberately makes trouble, now plays victim. She is using SSR death for her own agenda only some fools fall for her drama. She is the most evil woman in the universe. She only gets away from crime because BJP support her trash. She should get lost and stay in her Manali and smoke weed. Druggie she is but laughs at others.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Uglia is having fun in the comments haha

Anonymous 2 days ago

Supporting a foul-mouthed, victim-bully shows how low the moral compass of Indians is. This biggest herd of sheep in the world is currently steered brilliantly by the BJP.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Dumped by lovers, dumped by the fraternity, dumped by city, and now dumped by the ruling party.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Loved your comment, Dumped by lovers, dumped by the fraternity, dumped by city, and now dumped by the ruling party.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Beware of BJP mask-wearing clowns who roam cities to disrupt harmony, unity & diversity. They are sent to divert attention from important issues. Vote wisely next time India.

Anonymous 2 days ago

BJP retracts device after the malfunction

Anonymous 2 days ago

I don't even know much about this girl but I know it for sure that Bollywood is mediocrity and will drown in their own mediocrity soon

Anonymous 2 days ago

Trolls here never read news and are always eager to show their Gawar behaviour. BMC gave her 7 days stay without home quarrantine. So she has to leave. If she had applied for longer stay she has to be home quarratine first.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Beware of BJP mask-wearing clowns who roam cities to disrupt harmony, unity & diversity. They are sent to divert attention from important issues. Vote wisely next time India.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Excellent comment

Anonymous 2 days ago

Kananga was only permitted a weeks visit due to quarantine issues.

Anonymous 2 days ago

How can Kangana expect people to not react after calling them all kinds of names under the sun?

Anonymous 2 days ago

Arrest her before she escapes the clutches of law. Right now her plan is to do a drama and then quietly go into hiding from Manali. She is centre of drug probe and most probably part of the supply of hash from Manali where she resides

Anonymous 2 days ago

#ProtectMyHashRights

Anonymous 2 days ago

She was exempted from quarantine by BMC on the condition of short visit that is to leave within a week, so she was bound to return... Then y is she creating so much nautanki as if she is being forced to leave Mumbai?? ... She can stay, only condition is to go into stipulated quarantine. Real drama queen!!

Anonymous 2 days ago

Did Maha Governor ask her to leave ? Good!! Note to self Kangana & Arnab -"Ego and over-confidence are the ultimate parameters of self-destruction" "Arrogance is an unhealthy ego in need of repair".

Anonymous 2 days ago

u shd read more...half info is deadly

Anonymous 2 days ago

Goodriddens to this nonsense

Anonymous 2 days ago

Please leave your abnormality. Stop spreading hate.

Anonymous 2 days ago

She came to check on her apartment Over the weekend and wasted tax payers money for it -

Anonymous 2 days ago

Going back to have her manali weed

Anonymous 2 days ago

abey gawar manali mein weed nahi cream milti hai .Uneducated

Anonymous 2 days ago

Naughty Urf haramkhor bhag gayi. Wapas mat ana

Anonymous 2 days ago

sanjay raut haramkhor

Anonymous 2 days ago

stfu idiot

Anonymous 2 days ago

BYE Bye. Never come back.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Phatichar aurat bhag gayi

Anonymous 2 days ago

what a drama queen!! Most twisted and cunningly vile person!!

Anonymous 2 days ago

Kangana burnt all her bridges, so no point in staying

Anonymous 2 days ago

Going because she realized she made a fool if herself

Anonymous 2 days ago

She disrupted and harassed the city

Anonymous 2 days ago

Fringe support is no support

Anonymous 2 days ago

BJP did not openly support her and Bollywood openly rejected her. No option for her but to go back.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Tereko bola tha, tujhe bhi pata tha phir bhi tereko aana tha toh isme tere galti, yaha tere galti?

Anonymous 2 days ago

Oye tu sanjay haramkhor raut hai na ?

Anonymous 2 days ago

what kind of language is this? So cheap and low class!

Anonymous 2 days ago

Chal nikal

Anonymous 2 days ago

Bhaag gayi

Anonymous 2 days ago

Don't come back

Anonymous 2 days ago

" Sedition is bred in the lap of luxury and its chosen emissaries are the beggered spendthrift and the impoverished libertine." Kangana charged with Sedition by Maha Gov.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Bye Kangana, PLEASE DO NOT COME BACK. Mumbai hates you and does not want you back. Go back to Manali and start your vicious, mean spirited tirade from there. Daily please spew some venom, coz thats what you do. Movie industry and Mumbai don't care for you. You have too much hatred in your heart and cant seem to be nice even for a day. You played a victim in Maharashtra as you have BJP support and not scared of anyone. Continue riling up people.. see how you sleep in the night.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Chali gayi mumbai se. Ab kaahe ka heavy heart hypocrite. Pehle POK bola phir karmabhoomi. Hattt

Anonymous 2 days ago

Good riddance !

Anonymous 2 days ago

Glad she us out of our city. Never cone back

Anonymous 2 days ago

Love you kangana I will only watch your movies after all this. Boycott all the nepo bullies

Anonymous 2 days ago

she came did her publicity thats about it.. opportunist she is .. till today she has not given a single name on bollywood drugs people.. so has arnab and navika of times now they both said they have names but ncb has said no names with them .. republic and times now chanells should be shut

Anonymous 2 days ago

No rangoli Will not shut up. Get lost.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Couldn’t agree more with you . She never knew SSR but completely tried to deviate that whole narrative with her rubbish . Arnab and Navika did all this for TRP ,hope their channels get minimum viewership and this idiot gets what she deserves for all her name calling and hate she speed around

Anonymous 2 days ago

shut up

