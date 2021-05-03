Kangana Ranaut likes a tweet where Sonu is called a ‘fraud’ for promoting oxygen concentrators worth 2 lacs

A Twitter user shared an advertisement where Sonu is posing for a brand that is selling oxygen concentrators worth 2 lacs amidst COVID - 19, Kangana likes the tweet.

recently came on Twitter and advised people about not getting under the influence of foreign media about the current truth of India amidst COVID 19. She even shared a glimpse of her healthy diet that she consumes in a day to keep her immunity levels up which could beneficial in dealing with COVID. Amidst all this, she liked a tweet where Sonu Sood is being accused of promoting a brand that sells oxygen concentrators for 2 lacs considering that the shortage of oxygen has tested the breath of this country.

In the tweet shared by the user, Sonu is posing on the print advertisement of a brand that is selling medical oxygen concentrators for a whopping amount of 2 lacs. The user wrote, “Such a fraud using a crisis to make money Oxygen concentrator Rs. 2 lakh." The tweet is liked by over 2500 people including Kangana Ranaut. Sonu, who has amplified his presence in the last year as a messiah for thousands while helping them reach their homes, get jobs, and aiding financial support. Kangana though liked the tweet, did not retweet through her handle.

Sonu recently asked the government to provide free education to those children who have lost their parents to COVID 19, Priyanka applauded his effort and called him a “visionary philanthropist”.Kangana and Sonu were supposed to star together in Manikarnika. Sonu even shot for the film for a few days but later parted ways with the project. Kangana ended up directing the project which later went onto becoming a huge hit. Kangana and Sonu have appeared together in the 2013 gangster drama Shootout at Wadala with John Abraham playing the lead part.

