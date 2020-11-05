Kangana Ranaut looks chic as she flaunts her 'bheedu attitude' in latest post; Take a look

Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in a grey couloured outfit in her latest Instagram post. The diva surely knows how to make heads turn with her impeccable style.

The Bollywood actress looks every bit the diva she is in her latest Instagram post. The actress looks stunning in her grey couloured outfit and hair left open. The diva surely knows how to make heads turn with her impeccable style sense. Be it a red carpet or a casual outing, Kangana Ranaut makes sure she puts her best fashion foot forward and her latest social media post is proof. The actress looks uberchic in her grey outfit. Kangana Ranaut wrote in her Instagram post, "Life mein kuch bhi hone ka ..... remember one thing style mein rehne ka .... bheedu attitude."

The beautiful actress is making sure her message goes out loud and clear to all her fans and followers, about being stylish no matter what life puts you through. The Bollywood diva, enjoys a massive fan following on her social media accounts. Kangana Ranaut will be seen in the upcoming films like Thalaivi and Tejas. The upcoming film Thalaivi is a biopic on the late J. Jayalalithaa. The highly anticipated drama is helmed by filmmaker A.L. Vijay.

Check out the post

Thalaivi will also feature actor Arvind Swamy as MGR. The film also features Bollywood actress Bhagyashree. The fans and film audiences are eagerly looking forward to watching Kangana Ranaut on the silver screen. The actress featured in blockbuster films like Queen, Tanu Weds Manu, Fashion and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

