  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kangana Ranaut looks chic as she flaunts her 'bheedu attitude' in latest post; Take a look

Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in a grey couloured outfit in her latest Instagram post. The diva surely knows how to make heads turn with her impeccable style.
23635 reads Mumbai
Kangana Ranaut looks chic as she flaunts her 'bheedu attitude'Kangana Ranaut looks chic as she flaunts her 'bheedu attitude' in latest post; Take a look
  • 17
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut looks every bit the diva she is in her latest Instagram post. The actress looks stunning in her grey couloured outfit and hair left open. The diva surely knows how to make heads turn with her impeccable style sense. Be it a red carpet or a casual outing, Kangana Ranaut makes sure she puts her best fashion foot forward and her latest social media post is proof. The actress looks uberchic in her grey outfit. Kangana Ranaut wrote in her Instagram post, "Life mein kuch bhi hone ka ..... remember one thing style mein rehne ka .... bheedu attitude."

The beautiful actress is making sure her message goes out loud and clear to all her fans and followers, about being stylish no matter what life puts you through. The Bollywood diva, enjoys a massive fan following on her social media accounts. Kangana Ranaut will be seen in the upcoming films like Thalaivi and Tejas. The upcoming film Thalaivi is a biopic on the late J. Jayalalithaa. The highly anticipated drama is helmed by filmmaker  A.L. Vijay.

Check out the post

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Life mein kuch bhi hone ka ..... remember one thing style mein rehne ka .... bheedu attitude

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut) on

Thalaivi will also feature actor Arvind Swamy as MGR. The film also features Bollywood actress Bhagyashree. The fans and film audiences are eagerly looking forward to watching Kangana Ranaut on the silver screen. The actress featured in blockbuster films like Queen, Tanu Weds Manu, Fashion and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. 

(ALSO READ: WATCH: Kangana Ranaut supports Arnab Goswami after arrest, takes a dig at 'Sonia Sena')

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Kangana Ranaut's Instagram

You may like these
WATCH: Kangana Ranaut supports Arnab Goswami after arrest, takes a dig at 'Sonia Sena'
Kangana Ranaut says she's 'first super humangirl' on screen, reveals weight gain for Thalaivi wasn't easy
Newswrap, November 3: Deepika Padukone's manager's bail, Javed Akhtar's complaint against Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut & Rangoli Chandel dress their traditional best at cousin Vishu's wedding; See PHOTOS
Kangana Ranaut responds to Javed Akhtar's criminal complaint against her; Calls herself a 'sherni'
Kangana Ranaut exudes vintage charm while posing with her nephew at cousin’s wedding; See pics
Anonymous 41 minutes ago

Badass attitude

Anonymous 42 minutes ago

Savage

Anonymous 58 minutes ago

Stunning

Anonymous 59 minutes ago

Too beautiful

Anonymous 59 minutes ago

Looking so dashing

Anonymous 59 minutes ago

Extremely Hot

Anonymous 59 minutes ago

Queen Kangana

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Looking so good

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Wow, too good

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Queen Kangana

Anonymous 1 hour ago

So good

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Beautiful

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Awesome

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Looking too good

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Superb

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Wow

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Queen

close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement