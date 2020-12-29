Kangana Ranaut looks ethereal in a saree as she visits Siddhivinayak temple with Rangoli amid security; PHOTOS

Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel were snapped while arriving at Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. The Thalaivi star recently made her way to Mumbai after staying in Manali for a few weeks post shoot.

Actress recently made her way to Mumbai with her sister Rangoli Chandel from Manali. Prior to it, she was spending time in Manali after the wrap up of her film Thalaivi. And today, the Thalaivi star was snapped at the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai with her sister and amid heavy security. The actress opted for a traditional look to head to the renowned temple to seek blessings from Ganpati Bappa. She was accompanied by her sister Rangoli Chandel and her Z+ security.Â

In the photos, Kangana is seen walking with her sister Rangoli towards the temple. She is seen surrounded by the security guards. The actress is seen opting for a silk green saree with a golden border. She is also seen sporting a beautiful necklace and a traditional nose ring. With a garland of flowers in her hair to cover her bun, Kangana looked absolutely beautiful as she headed to the temple to seek the blessings of the Lord Ganesha with her sister.Â

The actress and her sister also had white masks on while stepping inside the temple. While coming out, Kangana was seen with an orange stole around her neck and she removed her mask to wave at the fans.Â

Take a look at Kangana's photos:

Meanwhile, the actress is all set to kick off her new film, Dhaakad in January 2021. The film is an actioner in which she will be seen essaying the role of a spy. Kangana has been training physically for the same in Manali. She has been sharing videos of her action training on social media and well, fans have been looking forward to seeing her nail some stunts on screen. It is helmed by Razneesh Ghai. Besides this, Kangana will be seen in Tejas that is helmed by Sarvesh Mewara. The film will star Kangana as a female fighter pilot and is produced by Ronnie Screwvala.Â

Credits :Viral Bhayani

