Kangana Ranaut looks every bit royal as she decks up for Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain’s Sangeet; PICS

Television actor Ankita Lokhande is gearing up to tie the knot with beau Vicky Jain on Tuesday, December 14. Today, the celebrity couple has organized a grand Sangeet ceremony for their close friends and family. Many well-known faces from the entertainment and TV world have graced the occasion including her Manikarnika co-star Kangana Ranaut. On Monday, Kangana Ranaut also took to her social media to give fans a glimpse of her royal look that she opted to attend Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s Sangeet ceremony. The star opted for a gorgeous designer royal blue lehenga that was accentuated with eccentric embroidery work. The star used statement necklace, matha patti and maangtika to accessorize her ethnic look. While sharing the photo, Kanagana compared her look to a ‘warrior king’ and also wrote, “Make love not war..Aaj mere yaar ki shaadi hai..@lokhandeankita.” Take a look at the photos below:

Apart from family, friends and industry colleagues, the duo has also invited the Governor of Maharashtra for their wedding. On Monday, the couple visited the Governor’s office to hand over the invites and while doing so they also clicked a few photos to give fans a sneak peek of their meeting. In the photos, the soon bride-to-be-Ankita looks ethereal in a white saree while Jain shares an infectious smile in formal wear. The post sees them giving the invitation to the reputed personnel and also having a quick chat with them.

While sharing the photo, Ankita said, “I would like to express my appreciation for the opportunity to meet with Honorable "Bhagat Singh Khoshyari ji" Governor of Maharastra. I know you are very busy sir and I am grateful that you made time to talk with us at Raj Bhavan @bhagatsinghkoshyari.” As per reports, the two will tie the knot on December 14.

ALSO READ| Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain Wedding: Everything you need to know about the couple’s marriage