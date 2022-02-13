Kangana Ranaut looks fiery in orange as she starts her Sunday by horse riding in Mumbai; PICS

Kangana Ranaut began her Sunday morning on a fit note. The actress headed to Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Racecourse for a horse riding session and to spend some quality time with the horses. For her session, the actress picked out a fiery orange polo T-shirt and looked super smart as she paired it with straight fit black pants.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Kangana shared a couple of photos. In one picture, Kangana can be seen riding the horse and she captioned the photo "morning riding". In another, the actress posed with her favourite horse and even had some thoughts to share with her fans and followers. Sharing the second photo, Kangana wrote, "If you haven't fallen in love with any animal yet you are missing out on a lot."

Check out Kangana's Sunday horse riding photos:

Kangana has several releases and movies in the pipeline. She will next be seen in Dhaakad and Tejas in which she plays an air force pilot. Apart from films, Kangana is all set to foray into the digital world. The diva will be hosting Ekta Kapoor’s new reality show Lock Upp which will be aired on an OTT platform. She has also turned producer for Tiku Weds Sheru starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur.

