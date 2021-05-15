Kangana Ranaut looks gorgeous as she dolls up in hot pink sharara set while she quarantines at home; PHOTOS

Kangana Ranaut has been spending time at home after she tested positive for COVID 19. On the occasion of Eid, the Thalaivi star decked up in a stunning vibrant outfit at home and shared photos on social media.

Festivals usually give everyone a reason to deck up and get ready, even if it means one doesn't have to go anywhere. Speaking of this, on the occasion of Eid, also dolled up in the best of her attire while she quarantined at home after testing positive for COVID 19 last week. The Thalaivi star shared photos on her Instagram handle to give fans a sneak peek of her Eid outfit. Her vibrant look with matching jewellery left fans in awe of her ethnic style.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kangana shared two photos in which she is seen posing in a corner of her house. In the photos, the Thalaivi star is seen clad in a hot pink sharara set. With it, she is seen sporting a stunning piece of necklace and earrings. Her hair is neatly tied up in a loose ponytail. With perfect makeup, the Thalaivi star managed to look quite exquisite in her ethnic look for Eid. As she smiled and posed, Kangana looked radiant.

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut's photos:

Over the past few days, Kangana has been sharing updates about her well being while staying at home. The actress recently shared a photo of how she was making the most of sick days at home by relishing all her favourite treats. She shared a photo of almond cake and coffee as she enjoyed the same in her quarantine.

Meanwhile, the actress was also in the news last week as her Twitter account was suspended. Post that, she began using her Instagram account actively to engage with her fans. On the work front, she will be seen in Thalaivi as J Jayalalithaa. Besides this, she also has Tejas and Dhaakad.

Also Read|Kangana Ranaut trends on Twitter after comments on Israel, netizens slam actress for views on Gaza attacks

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Kangana Ranaut Instagram

Share your comment ×