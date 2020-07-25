Kangana Ranaut looks graceful and chic in a pink dress as she dolls up for a virtual chat with Rana Daggubati

Kangana Ranaut’s team took to social media to share stunning photos of the actress as she got ready for a virtual chat with Rana Daggubati. The gorgeous star looked pretty in pink and left her fans in awe.

Actress is not just known for her terrific performances on screen, but also for her impeccable sense of style. Be it her choice of Indian attire or western, the Thalaivi actress never goes wrong with her outfit and always leaves her fans in awe of her style. Many young girls look up to Kangana not just as a role model but also as a style icon and she always manages to live up to their expectations. Once again, amid the lockdown, as Kangana dolled up for a virtual chat with Rana Daggubati, she ended up setting style goals.

Kangana’s team took to social media to drop a couple of photos in which she was seen looking absolutely gorgeous in a hot pink dress. In the photos, the Panga star is seen teaming up her hot pink dress with black leather heels. With her hair tied up in a high pony, Kangana managed to nail the chic look and left her fans awestruck by her style. Amid the lockdown, the actress has been spending time with her sister in Manali and recently also featured in a television interview virtually.

Once again, it is her style and choice of attire that has fans in awe and many were left wondering as to what Kangana’s chat with Rana Daggubati was all about. Her team shared the photos and wrote, “Got ready for a virtual conversation with @ranadaggubati for his exciting upcoming project.”

Here are Kangana Ranaut’s photos:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana will be seen next in Thalaivi with Arvind Swami. The film is a biopic on the life of J Jayalalithaa and will star Arvind as MGR. Apart from this, she also has an action film titled Dhaakad that is expected to go on floors soon. The first look of Dhaakad left Kangana’s fans completely stunned.

