Kangana Ranaut looks no less than a royal in a light blue saree at the Mumbai Airport; WATCH
In the video, we can see Kangana Ranaut getting off of her car with such elegance. She looked stunning in a simple light blue coloured saree with a golden border. She left her curly hair open and wore round sunglasses. The Queen actress wore heels and covered her face with a white mask. She completed her look with a white pearl necklace and held an off-white handbag. Just before entering the airport, Kangana removed her mask and posed for the paps with a peace symbol.
Take a look:
The actress has been in the headlines lately as she has been busy with the shooting of her film Tiku Weds Sheru. The film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead and it will introduce Avneet Kaur to Bollywood. Kangana is backing this project as a producer under her banner Manikarnika Films. The film will be a direct OTT release. Besides this, Kangana will be seen in Dhaakad with Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta. The actioner is slated to release this year. She also has Tejas in the lineup of films that she's doing.
