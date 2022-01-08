Kangana Ranaut looks no less than a royal in a light blue saree at the Mumbai Airport; WATCH

by Prerna Verma   |  Updated on Jan 08, 2022 11:58 AM IST  |  6.4K
   
Kangana Ranaut looks no less than a royal in a light blue saree at the Mumbai Airport; WATCH (Pic credit - Viral Bhayani)
Be it through her words or through her fashion statement, Kangana Ranaut is always making sure to grab all the attention. Kangana’s love for saree’s and traditional attires is not hidden from anyone. She has often said that she feels comfortable in a saree and always prefers wearing one even at the airports. Well, today too the Queen actress made sure to make all the heads turn at the Mumbai airport as she walked with full confidence and poise and posed for the paps. 

In the video, we can see Kangana Ranaut getting off of her car with such elegance. She looked stunning in a simple light blue coloured saree with a golden border. She left her curly hair open and wore round sunglasses. The Queen actress wore heels and covered her face with a white mask. She completed her look with a white pearl necklace and held an off-white handbag. Just before entering the airport, Kangana removed her mask and posed for the paps with a peace symbol. 

Take a look:

 

kangana 1kangana 2The actress has been in the headlines lately as she has been busy with the shooting of her film Tiku Weds Sheru. The film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead and it will introduce Avneet Kaur to Bollywood. Kangana is backing this project as a producer under her banner Manikarnika Films. The film will be a direct OTT release. Besides this, Kangana will be seen in Dhaakad with Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta. The actioner is slated to release this year. She also has Tejas in the lineup of films that she's doing.

