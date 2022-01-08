Kangana Ranaut looks no less than a royal in a light blue saree at the Mumbai Airport; WATCH

Be it through her words or through her fashion statement, Kangana Ranaut is always making sure to grab all the attention. Kangana’s love for saree’s and traditional attires is not hidden from anyone. She has often said that she feels comfortable in a saree and always prefers wearing one even at the airports. Well, today too the Queen actress made sure to make all the heads turn at the Mumbai airport as she walked with full confidence and poise and posed for the paps.

In the video, we can see Kangana Ranaut getting off of her car with such elegance. She looked stunning in a simple light blue coloured saree with a golden border. She left her curly hair open and wore round sunglasses. The Queen actress wore heels and covered her face with a white mask. She completed her look with a white pearl necklace and held an off-white handbag. Just before entering the airport, Kangana removed her mask and posed for the paps with a peace symbol.