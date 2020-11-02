Kangana Ranaut looks pretty in lavender as she steps out to invite CM of HP for brother's wedding; See PHOTOS

Kangana Ranaut took to social media to share photos of her visit to meet CM of Himachal, Jairam Thakur and Cabinet Minister, Mahendra Singh Thakur. She along with Rangoli Chandel extended an invite to the ministers for her brother Aksht’s wedding.

Actress has been dropping glimpses of her time with family in Manali on social media and leaving fans in awe. Now, as her brother Aksht Ranaut's wedding date is drawing near, the Thalaivi star is busy extending invites to all her near and dear ones for the same. Speaking of this, on Monday evening, Kangana headed to meet the CM of Himachal Pradesh, Jairam Thakur to extend an invite to him for her brother's wedding.

Taking to Twitter, Kangana shared photos of her meeting with CM of Himachal Pradesh and Cabinet Minister, Mahendra Singh Thakur to invite them to her brother's wedding. In the photos, we could see Kangana and Rangoli posing with the ministers as they invited them to the family functions. Further, Kangana even shared some candid clicks of her by sister Rangoli while they were on their way to meet the CM.

In the photos, Kangana could be seen clad in a lavender ethnic kurta with matching palazzo and a net dupatta. She is seen sporting a cool pair of sunglasses as well. Her hair is tied up loosely in the photos. Sharing the photos, Kangana wrote, "Today our family extended invite of my brother Aksht’s wedding to honourable Chief Minister of Himachal, a dear friend Shri @jairamthakurbjp ji also HP cabinet Minister and family friend our uncle Shri @MahenderSTBJP ji."

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut's tweet:

Today our family extended invite of my brother Aksht’s wedding to honourable Chief Minister of Himachal, a dear friend Shri @jairamthakurbjp ji also HP cabinet Minister and family friend our uncle Shri @MahenderSTBJP ji pic.twitter.com/6TZ1qA4Rqy — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 2, 2020

Some pictures clicked by Rangs today pic.twitter.com/WCBPkPxDHK — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 2, 2020

Meanwhile, Kangana has been making the most of her time with family in Manali, before she returns to work. Recently, she shared photos from the workshop sessions for her upcoming film, Tejas. The actress has been meeting up with the director Sarvesh Mewara for reading sessions to prepare for her role as an Air Force pilot. Apart from Tejas, Kangana also has Thalaivi, wherein she will be seen playing J Jayalalithaa. Kangana also has her own action film titled, Dhaakad.

Credits :Kangana Ranaut Twitter

