Kangana Ranaut looks pretty in a pink saree as she soaks in the grace of Lord Shiva; PIC

Kangana Ranaut is quite a spiritual person and we have often proof of it on her Instagram handle. The actress makes sure to seek the blessings of God whenever she has time and shares pictures of her from different temples always. The Queen actress looked nothing less than royalty in a sky blue saree yesterday as she made a rocking airport appearance. Today, she took to her Instagram stories to share a couple of her pictures as she channels her inner spiritual self at Bhairavi temple.