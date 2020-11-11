Kangana Ranaut looks regal in a lehenga as she applies mehendi on brother’s hand at his pre wedding function

Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel shared glimpses from their brother Aksht's pre-wedding festivities on social media. Kangana looked gorgeous in a beautiful outfit as she joined her family at the mehendi ceremony of her brother.

Actress had been gearing up for her brother Aksht's wedding since last month and today, she joined her family in Udaipur for the pre-wedding festivities. The Thalaivi star had dropped some stunning glimpses from the celebration yesterday as well and today, she took us inside her baby brother Aksht's mehendi ceremony with all her friends and family. The actress has been excited about the wedding and has been sharing glimpses from the fun at the festivities too.

On Wednesday, Kangana took to her Twitter handle and shared gorgeous photos of her look of the day for her brother's mehendi. In the photos, the Thalaivi star could be seen clad in a champagne-hued lehenga with gold neckpieces. Her on-point makeup and hairstyle added a chic charm to her look and one could not take their eyes off of her. The star stunned in the ethnic look as she joined her brother and her family for the celebrations at the mehendi function.

Sharing the photos, Kangana wrote, "Bhai ki shaadi." Not just this, Kangana even shared a cute photo of her brother Aksht with his would-be-wife. In the photo, one could see Aksht flaunting the mehendi on his hand that Kangana had applied. Kangana wrote, "Little galaxy on my bholu’s hand is by me." Further, Rangoli Chandel also shared more glimpses of Kangana with the bride and groom to be and other family members. Surely, the family wedding brought cheer to Kangana and her family.

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut's brother's mehendi ceremony photos:

Bhai ki shaadi pic.twitter.com/EFCDp9PyEV — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 11, 2020

Little galaxy on my bholu’s hand is by me pic.twitter.com/56Clt1zssL — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 11, 2020

Meanwhile, the actress had been spending time at home in the past few months amid the ongoing pandemic. Recently, she wrapped up the workshop for her upcoming actioner, Tejas where she will be seen playing the role of a fighter pilot in the Air Force. The film will be helmed by Sarvesh Mewara and produced by Ronnie Screwvala. Further, Kangana will also be seen in Thalaivi as J Jayalalithaa. The film also stars Arvind Swami. Besides this, she also has Dhaakad.

Also Read| Kangana Ranaut looks subtle yet chic at her brother's pre wedding festivities in Udaipur; See Pics

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×