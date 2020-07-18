Kangana Ranaut looks resplendent as she seeks blessings at her Kuldevi temple in Himachal Pradesh; See Photo

Kangana Ranaut has been in Manali from the beginning of lockdown. Amid this, the Manikarnika star headed to Kuldevi’s temple and sought blessings.

Actress has been making the most of the lockdown in Manali with her family. From spending time decorating her sister Rangoli Chandel’s house to chilling with her nephew Prithvi, Kangana has been catching up on things she normally would not get time for due to her films. On Saturday, Kangana made the time for a visit to her ‘Kuldevi temple’ in Mandi, in Himachal Pradesh. The Thalaivi actress’ team has been sharing updates about her lockdown on social media.

On Saturday, Kangana’s team took to social media to share a photo in which the actress can be seen seeking blessings at the temple in her hometown. In the photo, Kangana is seen all dolled up in traditional wear as she prays at her Kuldevi temple at a village in Mandi. The gorgeous star is seen clad in a blue suit with a yellow dupatta and pretty earrings as she joins her hands and prays to the lord amid the lockdown.

Her team wrote, “#KanganaRanaut visited her Kul Devi Maa Ambika temple in her native village of Mandi in Himachal Pradesh today” The star had recently gone on a picnic too with her family after seeking permissions. The video of Kangana hanging out with her family went viral on social media. Amid the lockdown, Kangana also penned her thoughts of love and life in the form of a beautiful poem, Aasma and she even directed the video for it. The talented actress is surely making the most of this phase with her family before she returns to shoot for Thalaivi. The film based on J Jayalalithaa’s life will star Kangana in the lead role. It also stars Arvind Swami as MGR.

Here is Kangana Ranaut’s photo:

