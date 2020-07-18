  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kangana Ranaut looks resplendent as she seeks blessings at her Kuldevi temple in Himachal Pradesh; See Photo

Kangana Ranaut has been in Manali from the beginning of lockdown. Amid this, the Manikarnika star headed to Kuldevi’s temple and sought blessings.
3620 reads Mumbai Updated: July 18, 2020 02:32 pm
Kangana Ranaut looks resplendent as she seeks blessings at her Kuldevi temple in Himachal Pradesh; See PhotoKangana Ranaut looks resplendent as she seeks blessings at her Kuldevi temple in Himachal Pradesh; See Photo
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Actress Kangana Ranaut has been making the most of the lockdown in Manali with her family. From spending time decorating her sister Rangoli Chandel’s house to chilling with her nephew Prithvi, Kangana has been catching up on things she normally would not get time for due to her films. On Saturday, Kangana made the time for a visit to her ‘Kuldevi temple’ in Mandi, in Himachal Pradesh. The Thalaivi actress’ team has been sharing updates about her lockdown on social media. 

On Saturday, Kangana’s team took to social media to share a photo in which the actress can be seen seeking blessings at the temple in her hometown. In the photo, Kangana is seen all dolled up in traditional wear as she prays at her Kuldevi temple at a village in Mandi. The gorgeous star is seen clad in a blue suit with a yellow dupatta and pretty earrings as she joins her hands and prays to the lord amid the lockdown. 

Her team wrote, “#KanganaRanaut visited her Kul Devi Maa Ambika temple in her native village of Mandi in Himachal Pradesh today” The star had recently gone on a picnic too with her family after seeking permissions. The video of Kangana hanging out with her family went viral on social media. Amid the lockdown, Kangana also penned her thoughts of love and life in the form of a beautiful poem, Aasma and she even directed the video for it. The talented actress is surely making the most of this phase with her family before she returns to shoot for Thalaivi. The film based on J Jayalalithaa’s life will star Kangana in the lead role. It also stars Arvind Swami as MGR. 

Here is Kangana Ranaut’s photo:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#KanganaRanaut visited her Kul Devi Maa Ambika temple in her native village of Mandi in Himanchal Pardesh today

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Dil Hi Toh Hai‘s Karan Kundrra & Yogita Bihani share secrets, reveal who will get married FIRST
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan to Parth Samthaan & others who tested positive for COVID-19
Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty: Everything you need to know about their love timeline
Katrina Kaif on Salman Khan, family, relationships & being friends with ex
Katrina Kaif Birthday Special: Take a look at the actor’s best traditional looks
Salman Khan: 5 times the superstar was miserably trolled
BTS: 7 Best Moments from 1st half of 2020
Celebs pay a heartfelt tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput
Shweta Tiwari and daughter Palak Tiwari play ‘How well do you know your mom?’
Hina Khan’s revelations about career, love and life
Aaliya Siddiqui on divorce from Nawazuddin Siddiqui: He had many affairs; his brother slapped me
Anonymous 34 minutes ago

Hindu sherni !!!

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement