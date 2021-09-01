Kangana Ranaut looks like the spitting image of Jayalalithaa as she teases fans with glimpses of Thalaivii

The much-awaited theatrical release of the biographical film Thalaivii is just around the corner and the lead actor of the film, Kangana Ranaut is leaving no stone unturned to brace fans for its premiere. While doing the same, on Wednesday evening, the Queen actor took to Instagram, to share a few snippets of her upcoming film. However, what left fans baffled was her uncanny similarity with the late actor and politician J. Jayalalithaa. Kangana Ranaut’s retro look has become a major topic of discussion among fans who are desperately waiting for the film’s release.

In a collage video, Kangana Ranaut shared glimpses of her scenes from Thalaivii alongside actual footage of Jayalalithaa’s iconic films. As soon as the video surfaced online, it garnered umpteen likes in no time while heart emoticons flooded the comment section of the post. While sharing the clip, Kangana also thanked the director of Thalaivaa for bringing back the memories of the late politician in the most surreal manner. She said, “Thanks to my director Vijay’s perfection…. And magic of @neeta_lulla. These recreations live up to huge expectations.”

Check out the video below:

The high edge biographical drama depicts the multiple stages of late politician Jayalalithaa’s life. Kangana Ranaut is gearin up to entice audiences with her retro looks along with an insight into Jayalalithaa’s struggle while rising as a politician of the Tamil Nadu state. Moreover, the exploits of her acting journey will also be covered in the movie. Thalaivii is all set to hit the silver screens on September 10, 2021.

Apart from this, the actor also has Dhaakad in the pipeline. Kangana headlines the main role of Agent Agni in the most anticipated female-led action-packed movies of 2021. While Kangana is the main protagonist, Arjun Rampal plays the role of the main antagonist, Rudraveer in the film. Meanwhile, Dhaakad also includes a menacing feature of actor Divya Dutta. 

