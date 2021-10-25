Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in saree as she heads to receive National Award; SEE PIC

News,Kangana Ranaut,National Award,Manoj Bajpayee
Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in saree as she heads to receive National Award; SEE PIC
The 67th National Film Awards were presented by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday morning. Actor Rajinikanth was conferred with the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Manoj Bajpayee, Kangana Ranaut, and Dhanush also won the awards. Chhichhore, starring the late Sushant Singh Rajput, won the Best Hindi Film award. The 67th National Film awards were announced in March 2021 but were postponed due to the pandemic. Meanwhile, Kangana has shared her look as she heads to receive the award. 

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Kangana shared the picture in which she was seen wearing traditional Kanjivaram saree in cream and red colour. The actress is all dressed up in gold jewellery with bun-style hair and gajra. The makeup chosen by her is also very subtle. She has applied nude share lip colour. The whole look is making her stand out and dazzle in Indian wear. She captioned it as, “All set to receive the highest honour for an artist in the country today …. National Award.”

It is worth mentioning here that she bagged the National Film Award as the Best Actress for Panga and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. This is her 4th National Award

Take a look at the post here:

To note, Panga came out in 2020 and Manikarnika was released back in 2019. On the work front, the actress will be next seen in Tejas, Dhaakad, The Incarnation Sita. She was last seen in Thalaivi. The film was released on both theatres and the digital platform. 

Credits: Kangana Ranaut Instagram


Anonymous : Yes there are plenty who can do the roles Kangana is doing better then her. There are many good movies that should get award and many oth exlcrresses who should get National Award..Kangana is chaploos and self praising all the time. Whatever she does she has to post to get attention, and calling others names and degrading them. Real artist dont do that.. She really needs help
REPLY 2 4 hours ago
Anonymous : There are much better movie and much better actress than her. Not to forget tabu, Smitha Patil. Here she is getting national award in the basis of thalaivi. She need to grow up and perform better and do better quality movies. Movies like sardar udham singh, shershah are there in bollywood and let's not compare her content wig international movies. The point is she need to up her game and do better movies . By copying other actress and making poor quality biopic she will never be proved as good actor. She need to bring original content. It's sad to see her talent wasted with mediocre movies and blabbering, self praise. She is calling others as chaploos however she herself is carrying croud who praise her mediocre content
REPLY 0 5 hours ago
Anonymous : Stunning and sincere actor. Amongst very few nowadays.
REPLY 0 6 hours ago
Anonymous : As TIME CHANGES EVERYTHING CHANGES
REPLY 0 8 hours ago
Anonymous : You go kangana. Druggies are burnong because you exposed the hell that is bullyweed
REPLY 1 10 hours ago
Anonymous : She herself is a druggie. And weed is mostly found in Himachal, her hometown.
REPLY 0 10 hours ago
Anonymous : Every himachali is not druggie, you fool! I am from Himachal and it’s known as dev bhoomi- a place where god lives. Educate yourself before opening your filthy mouth!!
REPLY 0 6 hours ago
Anonymous : Every Himachali is not a druggie I agree,but Kangana herself admitted in one of her interviews that she is a drug addict!
REPLY 0 1 hour ago
Anonymous : You used men to secure position in Bollywood now you deny those things and talk against them.. then why were you in a relationship with old people? Any plausible explanation? None. Now talking bullshit about them is no way right.. apna kaam toh hogaya na .. I am not supporting those old men , they may have been wrong but there is no proof of it.. if they were wrong then why did you not raise your voice when you were dating? Why raising voice after breakup? Because you wanted to use them, now you are settled so bitch about them.. I’d the public stupid?
REPLY 2 11 hours ago
Anonymous : national award nopes chaploos award
REPLY 0 11 hours ago
Anonymous : You r mistaken Filmfare award are chaploose award. The anchors and the so called award winners are bunch of marons
REPLY 0 1 hour ago
Anonymous : She has given over 6 flops till now. Award or no...she should pull up her socks .
REPLY 3 12 hours ago
Anonymous : Beautiful
REPLY 1 12 hours ago
Anonymous : say what you want about kangana but there is no denying her talent! She way she conforms to each role given to her- do you think any of the actresses can do so? No!
REPLY 2 12 hours ago
Anonymous : National award lene ja rahi hai shadi karne nahi. Aise kyu tayar hui hai?
REPLY 1 12 hours ago

