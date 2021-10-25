Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in saree as she heads to receive National Award; SEE PIC

The 67th National Film Awards were presented by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday morning. Actor Rajinikanth was conferred with the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Manoj Bajpayee, Kangana Ranaut, and Dhanush also won the awards. Chhichhore, starring the late Sushant Singh Rajput, won the Best Hindi Film award. The 67th National Film awards were announced in March 2021 but were postponed due to the pandemic. Meanwhile, Kangana has shared her look as she heads to receive the award. Taking to her official Instagram handle, Kangana shared the picture in which she was seen wearing traditional Kanjivaram saree in cream and red colour. The actress is all dressed up in gold jewellery with bun-style hair and gajra. The makeup chosen by her is also very subtle. She has applied nude share lip colour. The whole look is making her stand out and dazzle in Indian wear. She captioned it as, “All set to receive the highest honour for an artist in the country today …. National Award.”

It is worth mentioning here that she bagged the National Film Award as the Best Actress for Panga and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. This is her 4th National Award

To note, Panga came out in 2020 and Manikarnika was released back in 2019. On the work front, the actress will be next seen in Tejas, Dhaakad, The Incarnation Sita. She was last seen in Thalaivi. The film was released on both theatres and the digital platform.

