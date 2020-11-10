Kangana Ranaut looks subtle yet chic at her brother's pre wedding festivities in Udaipur; See Pics

For the pre-wedding festivities of her younger brother, Kangana Ranaut chose a simple yet super chic Indian outfit. Check out her stunning photos below.

is all set to play host as she gears up for her younger brother Aksht's wedding in Udaipur. Just two days ago, Kangana had announced that she and her entire immediate family will be arriving in Udaipur for the wedding as they originally hail from there. The actress had also shared a glimpse of the invite which revealed the plan for the day. On Tuesday, Kangana's team shared two photos of the actress all dressed up for the occasion.

Kangana's family kicked-off the pre-wedding festivities on Tuesday after their arrival. The invite shared by the actress on social media earlier had revealed that their dinner will take place at 4 pm, after which they will all head out for a boat ride. For the occasion, Kangana chose a simple yet super chic Indian outfit.

The actress also kept her makeup and hair simple as she posed for the camera. The caption for the photos read, "Kangana looking radiant at pre festivities of her brother’s wedding!" Check it out below:

Revealing the wedding details earlier, Kangana had tweeted, "This is such a lovely time for my family and me, I am hosting my brother’s destination wedding in Udaipur where Ranauts originally hail from, leaving for my parents house now, because of corona it’s a small intimate gathering now but excitement is the same."

This is such a lovely time for my family and me, I am hosting my brother’s destination wedding in Udaipur where Ranauts originally hail from, leaving for my parents house now, because of corona it’s a small intimate gathering now but excitement is the same pic.twitter.com/XYW5gaORy9 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 8, 2020

Well, we definitely cannot wait to see more of Kangana's stunning outfits for her brother's wedding.

