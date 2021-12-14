Kangana Ranaut makes a grand entry at Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s Sangeet Ceremony; WATCH

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are all set to tie the knot on December 14th. Ahead of D-day, Ankita and Vicky are busy celebrating in their pre-wedding festivities like Mehendi, engagement, and Haldi. Tonight is their Sangeet ceremony, and among the guests who have made it to the occasion, is Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. Yes, you read that right! Bollywood diva Kangana Ranaut has also graced Ankita and Vicky’s Sangeet function.

Ankita Lokhande has shared the screen space with Kangana Ranaut in the film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. And tonight, she graced Ankita’s Sangeet ceremony, looking stunning. Kangana can be seen ascending a staircase as she reaches the venue. Before arriving at the event, Kangana took to her Instagram space and gave a glimpse of her gorgeous outfit for the night, which is a stunning lehenga in a royal blue shade with beautiful embroidery work on it. She opted for heavy accessories as the actress wore a statement neckpiece, maatha-patti, a maang-teeka, and stud earrings. Kangana styled her hair in a sleek bun, while her makeup was flawless.

Sharing these pictures, Kangana captioned them, “Make love not war … Aaj mere yaar ki shaadi hai..@lokhandeankita …”

Take a look:

Kangana also took to her Instagram stories and shared several glimpses from the grand night. The actress was seen posing with the to-be-weds, Ankita and Vicky, while she called them the ‘most gorgeous couple’. In another picture, Ankita and Kangana are seen deep in a conversation. Kangana captioned this picture with, “@lokhandeankita will always have my heart (purple heart emoji) love you girl (purple heart emoji)”. On yet another picture with Ankita and Vicky, Kangana wrote, “Yes of course we discussed her planet size diamond ring”.

ALSO READ: Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain pre-wedding functions EXCLUSIVE: All you need to know about decor, food & designers