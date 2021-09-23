Kangana Ranaut makes heads turn in an elegant saree & gajra look at the airport, stops to pose for paps; WATCH

It wouldn't be wrong to call the undisputed queen of airport style as she always manages to nail her look while travelling. Keeping up with her routine, on Thursday too, Kangana managed to make heads turn as she made a quick dash at the airport while heading out of Mumbai. The Thalaivii star has been in the headlines lately owing to the rave reviews that her film has got after releasing in theatres and amid this, her stylish saree looks also were the talk of the town.

On Thursday, as Kangana arrived at the Mumbai airport, she managed to slay in a traditional look that was complete with a garland of white flowers around her neatly tied up bun. In the video, we can see her get out of her car and stop to pose for the paps. Kangana is seen clad in a white saree with a golden border as she opted for the traditional route for her airport look. With it, Kangana teamed up her classy and expensive tan brown handbag and a cool pair of sunglasses.

Take a look:

Kangana's recent release Thalaivii has been winning hearts across the nation. The film was released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on September 10 and Kangana's act as J Jayalalithaa impressed the audience. Critics too gave Kangana rave reviews for essaying the role of the late politician with perfection.

Now, she will be seen next in Dhaakad with Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta. The film has been shot in parts of MP and Budapest. It is helmed by Razneesh Ghai and backed by Sohail Maklai. Besides this, she is also shooting for her film with director Sarvesh Mewara, Tejas.

