Kangana Ranaut makes Rangoli's birthday special as she gets day off from Thalaivi shoot for celebration; PICS

Kangana Ranaut took to social media to share glimpses from her sister Rangoli Chandel's birthday celebration. The Thalaivi star was elated to get a break from the Thalaivi shoot for her sister's birthday celebration.

Actress had ensured that she gave Rangoli Chandel the best birthday gift in the form of a cute puppy, Gappu Chandel, and now, she threw in a surprise day off from Thalaivi shoot to join her for a celebration. Kangana has been shooting non-stop for Thalaivi over the past few days in Hyderabad and yesterday, on her sister Rangoli's birthday, she got a break from work to celebrate her birthday. An excited Kangana could not resist sharing adorable photos with her sister on social media from the latter's birthday celebration.

Taking to her Twitter account, Kangana dropped endearing photos from her sister Rangoli's birthday celebration in Hyderabad. Not just this, she even expressed gratitude to her director of Thalaivi, AL Vijay for giving her a break from the shoot to be with her sister on her birthday. In the photos, we can see Rangoli with a tiara on and a birthday cake. As she cut the cake, Kangana joined her. Kangana is also seen giving her sister a hug as the latter cuts the cake.

In another photo, we get a glimpse of the gorgeous sisters posing together for a picture-perfect moment. Kangana is seen clad in a black and white co-ord set and her hair is left open. On the other hand, Rangoli can be seen sporting a floral printed OOTD. Sharing the photos on social media, Kangana wrote, "My director Vijay sir is very kind he gave me a break yesterday, so we could celebrate Rangoli’s birthday, here are some pictures."

Take a look at Kangana and Rangoli's photos:

My director Vijay sir is very kind he gave me a break yesterday, so we could celebrate Rangoli’s birthday, here are some pictures pic.twitter.com/bu3no3QGnr — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 3, 2020

Meanwhile, yesterday, Kangana had shared photos of her sister posing with the cute little puppy that she had gifted on the latter's birthday. On the work front, Kangana is currently shooting for Thalaivi in Hyderabad. The film will star her as J Jayalalithaa with Arvind Swami as MGR. Besides this, Kangana also has kicked off action training for Dhaakad. She also has Sarvesh Mewara's Tejas lined up ahead of her.

