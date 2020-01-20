Kangana Ranaut on marriage and kids: Right now there’s no compulsion to be a wife and a mother

Kangana Ranaut is currently gearing up for Panga which will release this Friday. In an interview, opened up on marriage and kids.

is one of the popular and most sought after actresses right now in Bollywood. The star is now on a promotional spree as she is gearing up for her next release, Panga. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, the actress opened up on several topics including marriage and kids. The actress said that when she was in her 20s, she was desperate for a family. She felt incomplete and thought that the family would make me feel complete. She added how with time, she has come to realize that this not true. She added, "So, right now there’s no compulsion to be a wife and a mother." She also added that she is at a phase where she has just started to enjoy her life and right now, she does not have time for people with any kind of baggage.

When asked why not she said, "Well, for the longest time, we’ve been emotionally scarred by what happened to my sister Rangoli (Chandel) after the acid attack. It took a long time, but finally, she is happy, with a child all of us dote on. Her husband’s business is doing well and my mamma, who was grappling with some health issues, is fully recovered. Also, the half-a-dozen cases filed against me have been dismissed as the allegations couldn’t be proved. My brother Akshit and I have just launched a production house and we’re starting from scratch, we aim to do some good work. This is a wonderful time for all of us; I’ve never felt so good. The world is respectful; there’s a lot to do and give. And for the first time, I can think about myself. Let me be a little self-centered and enjoy what I have earned. I don’t have the time and energy to invest in another family. That can come later.

Speaking of her upcoming movie Panga, the sane is a sports drama film and is directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. Produced by Fox Star Studios, aside from Kangana Ranaut, the movie also stars Jassie Gill, Richa Chadha, Neena Gupta, and Yagya Bhasin. The movie follows the life of a Kabbadi player. The movie is all set to release on 24 January 2020.

