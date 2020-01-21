Kangana Ranaut on marriage: Emotionally, financially & spiritually, I should do better with my partner

The actress, who is gearing up for her upcoming release Panga, opened up on marriage and partner. Read on to know more.

is on a promotional spree as her upcoming movie alongside Jassie Gill, Panga is all set to hit the screens on January 24. In an interview with Bombay Times, the actress talked about reservations about marriage she has among others. When asked if she feels positive after seeing Ashwiny and husband Nitesh Tiwari's relationship and what are her reservations regarding the same. To which she said, "When you have so much going for yourself, you tend to get thoughts like… ‘The world needs me, why should I belong to one person (laughs!)?’ Also, with time, you can become compulsively independent in the way you live your life and operate, and the way you create your personal space. Then, marriage seems like a trap. When you are functioning better on your own, than with a partner, then, marriage doesn’t make sense, right? As partners, you should function doubly better. I see that Rangoli (sister) and her husband function well with each other."

She added how she wants emotionally, financially and spiritually to better with her partner than she is doing on her own. She said that if people are doing doubly well together in these aspects, then she is open to marriage. She also added that if it does not double up, then it should not bring her down from where I am. She stated how she can see Ashwiny and Nitesh function beautifully together and how they are enhancing each other. She feels this (like Ashwiny and Nitesh) is how it should work.

