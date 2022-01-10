Kangana Ranaut masks up after Monday workout session amid COVID 19 spike, spotted leaving Pilates class; PICS

Actress Kangana Ranaut recently returned to the city after spending time at Sadhguru ashram. The Thalaivii star has been making most of her time over the weekend and after doing so, she returned to the city and headed for her workout session. First thing on Monday morning, Kangana went to her Pilates class and kicked off the week on an active note. The actress was snapped leaving her class after her session in a completely masked up avatar amid rising COVID 19 cases.

As Kangana stepped out of her Pilates class, she was seen clad in a grey tee with tights. The Thalaivii star ensured she followed COVID 19 protocols as she stepped out of her class with her security. In the photos, Kangana is seen keeping up her white mask and opting for black shades. Her hair was tied up loosely and she is seen keeping her distance from the paps. She headed straight for her car and as she sat, Kangana left the premises after her session.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana was last seen in Thalaivii as J Jayalalithaa with Arvind Swami. The film received appreciation and Kangana's act was loved. Now, she will be seen next in Dhaakad with Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta. The film is an action flick in which Kangana will be seen playing Agent Agni. Besides this, Kangana also has Tejas. In Tejas, she will be seen as an Indian Air Force fighter pilot. The film is helmed by Sarvesh Mewara and is backed by Ronni Screwvala.

