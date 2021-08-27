Kangana Ranaut in maxi dress or Kareena Kapoor in co ords; PICK the look you'd recreate for brunch with BFFs

Another busy week in Btown is over and well, several Bollywood stars were spotted in the maximum city this week. Among them, it was and Kareena Kapoor Khan who grabbed all the attention with their chic looks as they stepped out in the city. While Kareena stepped out in the city for a brunch with Taimur Ali Khan's friends' parents, Kangana headed out in the city for a usual workday. However, what was common in between both the superstars is their impeccable sartorial choice for a casual outing.

Kangana was seen making her way to work on Friday morning in a beige coloured maxi dress. The Thalaivi star styled it up with a cool pair of sunglasses and stylish footwear. As she walked towards her car, Kangana made heads turn with her chic yet trendy look for the day that may just be an apt one for a brunch with friends. Kangana left her hair open and her no-makeup look seemed to go very well with her OOTD.

On the other hand, Kareena was snapped when she was on her way with Taimur to a restaurant in the city for a brunch. The actress kept it stylish in a striped white and grey co-ord set that included a top with pants. She teamed it up with a pair of sneakers, shades and a stylish crossbody sling bag. Kareena's hair was tied up neatly in a bun and her makeup was kept natural.

Now, with both the superstars opting for casual yet trendy looks for their outings in the city, we'd love to know your pick between the two. Between Kareena and Kangana, vote for the look you would love to steal for your next brunch date with your best friends. Don't forget to leave a comment about the look you picked in the section below.

Also Read|Thalaivi Song Teri Aankhon Mein Teaser: Kangana Ranaut, Arvind Swami's dreamy romance meets melodious tunes