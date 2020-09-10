  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kangana Ranaut meets Union Minister Ramdas Athawale a day after demolition of her office by BMC; See PHOTOS

Kangana Ranaut has been in the news after her office in Mumbai was demolished by the BMC amid her row with Maharashtra Government. Now, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale arrived at her residence to meet the actress.
27082 reads Mumbai
Kangana Ranaut meets Union Minister Ramdas Athawale a day after demolition of her office by BMC; See PHOTOSKangana Ranaut meets Union Minister Ramdas Athawale a day after demolition of her office by BMC; See PHOTOS
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Actress Kangana Ranaut's office was partially demolished by BMC on Wednesday ahead of her return to the city. Post that, Kangana reacted strongly and released a video against the Maharashtra Government. The actress has been in the news off late after her remarks against Maharashtra did not go down well with Sanjay Raut. Amid her row with the Maharashtra Government, today, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale arrived at her house in Mumbai. The Union Minister a day back had spoken to a news channel and questioned BMC's action against the actress. 

While Kangana was snapped earlier on Thursday at her partially demolished office in Mumbai, she later headed back to her house where the Union Minister arrived to meet her. A day back, while talking to Republic TV, Ramdas Athawali said, "I feel that it is a big injustice that is being done intentionally to Kangana Ranaut. We support her. The BMC's action was not correct." He had even taken to his Twitter handle to tweet about BMC's action against Kangana's office in her absence in the city. 

A day back, Kangana had arrived back in Mumbai from Manali. However, the BMC demolition was done at her office prior to that. She shared a video on social media where she called out the Maharashtra Government. She even tweeted and warned Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and Karan Johar that she will expose them. Currently, the actress was exempted from quarantine as it was reported that she will be apparently leaving the city in 4 days. 

Take a look at photos of Union Minister arriving at Kangana's house:

Meanwhile, Kangana took to social media a day back when she arrived back and shared several videos to showcase the demolition of her office by BMC. Further, the High Court had also stayed on BMC's demolition order yesterday. Many stars like Renuka Shahane, Dia Mirza, Madhur Bhandarkar and more backed Kangana and criticised BMC's action yesterday. 

Also Read|PHOTOS: Kangana Ranaut arrives at her office to take stock of damage done by BMC authorities

Credits :ANI

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora test POSITIVE for COVID-19
Happy Birthday Mira Rajput: Take a look at her most RAVISHING appearances
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Sandip Ssingh’s chats to Rhea’s probe at NCB
Alaya F reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day: Diet, fitness & hobbies
Taimur Ali Khan, Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan, star kids who have been trolled on social media
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty summoned by NCB
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Showik Chakraborty arrested by NCB
Raja Kumari on dream BTS collab, staying away from fake views and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara
Teachers’ Day 2020: Big B to Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood actors who essayed the role of teachers onscreen
Anonymous 22 minutes ago

Ksngana you will be nominated to Rajya Sabha soon.Dont worry.

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement