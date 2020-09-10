Kangana Ranaut meets Union Minister Ramdas Athawale a day after demolition of her office by BMC; See PHOTOS

Kangana Ranaut has been in the news after her office in Mumbai was demolished by the BMC amid her row with Maharashtra Government. Now, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale arrived at her residence to meet the actress.

Actress 's office was partially demolished by BMC on Wednesday ahead of her return to the city. Post that, Kangana reacted strongly and released a video against the Maharashtra Government. The actress has been in the news off late after her remarks against Maharashtra did not go down well with Sanjay Raut. Amid her row with the Maharashtra Government, today, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale arrived at her house in Mumbai. The Union Minister a day back had spoken to a news channel and questioned BMC's action against the actress.

While Kangana was snapped earlier on Thursday at her partially demolished office in Mumbai, she later headed back to her house where the Union Minister arrived to meet her. A day back, while talking to Republic TV, Ramdas Athawali said, "I feel that it is a big injustice that is being done intentionally to Kangana Ranaut. We support her. The BMC's action was not correct." He had even taken to his Twitter handle to tweet about BMC's action against Kangana's office in her absence in the city.

A day back, Kangana had arrived back in Mumbai from Manali. However, the BMC demolition was done at her office prior to that. She shared a video on social media where she called out the Maharashtra Government. She even tweeted and warned Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and that she will expose them. Currently, the actress was exempted from quarantine as it was reported that she will be apparently leaving the city in 4 days.

Take a look at photos of Union Minister arriving at Kangana's house:

Maharashtra: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale arrives at the residence of actor #KanganaRanaut, in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/RuIGbNuUQP — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2020

Meanwhile, Kangana took to social media a day back when she arrived back and shared several videos to showcase the demolition of her office by BMC. Further, the High Court had also stayed on BMC's demolition order yesterday. Many stars like Renuka Shahane, Dia Mirza, Madhur Bhandarkar and more backed Kangana and criticised BMC's action yesterday.

