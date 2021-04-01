Kangana Ranaut mesmerises in a saree & sunnies as she heads to meet her 'most special person' in Udaipur; PICS

Having completed her Rajasthan shoot for Tejas, Kangana Ranaut shared a few photos as she boarded a flight to Udaipur on Thursday. The Thalaivi star once again made heads turn as she stunned in a gorgeous look for the day.

Actress began her Thursday on a stylish note as she shared a couple of photos as she boarded a flight to Udaipur to meet her 'most special person.' The talented star had been shooting for Tejas in Jaisalmer over the past few days and recently completed the schedule of the film. As Kangana finished shooting for Tejas in Jaisalmer, she shared photos of her director and crew and the difficult conditions in which they successfully managed to shoot.

Now, on Thursday, the Thalaivi star shared a couple of photos as she headed to Udaipur for a rendezvous with her 'special person.' While Kangana did not reveal who she was heading to meet, fans began guessing in the comment section. In the photos, Kangana was seen clad in cream and golden saree. With it, she had tied her hair neatly in a bun with flowers around it. Not just this, Kangana added a luxurious pink arm candy and a cool pair of sunglasses to complete her look.

Sharing the photos, Kangana wrote, "Enroute Udaipur.... to meet my most special person." She ended her caption with a heart emoticon. In one of the photos, Kangana is seen sitting inside the private aircraft while in another, she posed before boarding it.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Kangana had announced yesterday that she will be releasing the first song from her upcoming film, Thalaivi on April 2. The first song, Chali Chali will feature Kangana as Jayalalithaa and it also was showcased in the trailer of the film. In Thalaivi, apart from Kangana, fans will get to see Arvind Swamy, Madhoo, Bhagyashree and others. The film is helmed by AL Vijay and produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Shaailesh R Singh. It will be released on April 23, 2021.

