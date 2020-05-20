Kangana Ranaut as Midge, Rajkummar Rao as Joel, Swara as Susie: The Marvelous Mrs Maisel feat Bollywood stars

We reimagined The Marvelous Mrs Maisel with Bollywood stars and here’s how the popular web show would look like if made with Bollywood.

A recent show that managed to entertain everyone across the globe is The Marvelous Mrs Maisel. Starring Rachel Brosnahan as Miriam “Midge” Maisel, the show revolves around a Jewish-American housewife with two kids, whose life gets turned upside down when her husband Joel Maisel decides to leave her for his assistant. It is then she discovers her hidden flair for Stand up comedy and it ends up becoming her life’s calling. While the show is extremely popular and a season 4 is expected anytime, we tried to think what if it was made with Bollywood stars.

We wondered what if The Marvelous Mrs Maisel was reimagined with popular Bollywood stars, who would play Midge, Joel, Susie, Sophie, and others? From as Midge to Joel as Rajkummar Rao to Swara Bhasker as Susie Myerson, we came up with the best of best as the iconic characters from the show, if it were to be remade in Bollywood with a twist. Well, so without further adieu, here’s presenting The Marvelous Mrs Maisel feat Bollywood stars.

Kangana Ranaut as Miriam “Midge” Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan managed to nail her role as Miriam “Midge” Maisel aka Mrs Maisel and even managed to bag an Emmy Award for her performance. For those who have loved the show, we know reimagining it with Bollywood stars would be a hard pill to swallow but if there is one actress who could nail the role of a funny, sassy and independent Stand up Comic like Mrs Maisel, it is Kangana Ranaut. The talented star certainly has proved her mettle with her performances and also has a flair for comedy. With films like Tanu Weds Manu and more, Kangana has proved she can do a good rom-com as well. And hence, we felt she would nail Mrs Maisel. Besides, Kangana’s style is extremely similar to that of Mrs Maisel. Classy, elegant and gorgeous, is what Mrs Maisel is and every one of those traits, Kangana has!

Rajkummar Rao as Joel Maisel

Michael Zegen nailed the role of Joel Maisel, a cheating husband who ends up leaving his wife out of his fear of failure. However, later he realises that he still loves Miriam and tries to win her back. But, when he sees her perform and makes fun of him on stage, he is heartbroken. Micheal won the hearts of everyone as Mrs Maisel’s husband and the father of her kids. And if in Bollywood we could think of someone who is talented enough to fit the shoes, it is Rajkummar Rao. Raj has pulled off a diverse variety of roles and we’re sure he would be able to kill it as Joel Maisel. Besides, Kangana and Raj have worked in several films together and it would once again be a treat to watch them together!

Swara Bhasker as Susie Myerson

Alex Borstein fuses life into Susie Myerson, who is Midge Maisel's manager. She is her biggest critic and cheerleader at the same time. Susie also doubles up as her confidant and friend and is always around Mrs Maisel. But, she is the woman who fights the world to get Midge the best gigs at the clubs and even stands up against Midge’s enemies Sophie Lennon. And, in Bollywood, if one actress who can be as fierce and bold as Alex Borstein was for Susie, it is Swara Bhasker. Swara has proved her acting mettle with her previous films and also has a flair for sarcastic comedy. Hence, she would be a perfect Susie to Kangana as Mrs Maisel. Besides, they have done films like Tanu Weds Manu together and would make a great team!

Anil Kapoor as Abraham "Abe" Weissman

Tony Shalhoub played the role of Midge’s father Abraham "Abe" Weissman. He is a Mathematics professor at Columbia University and is extremely meticulous with his need for planning everything. He is not a fan of change and is extremely moody when it comes to his books and things. But, he loves his wife Rose Weissman and more than that, loves his work. When he finds out about his daughter’s comedy stint, he is heartbroken and enraged. But, decides to keep it a secret. If any Bollywood actor would suit the role of Abe Weissman, it would be Anil Kapoor. The actor has worked in tons of films and has proved that he can do any role with finesse and grace. Besides, it would be amazing to see him opposite as Rose!

Madhuri Dixit as Rose Weissman

Marin Hinkle played Rose Weissman, Miriam’s mom. She is a classy woman who has her Jewish beliefs that a woman must stay married even if her husband cheated and is not exactly supportive when it comes to Midge’s choices, be it in men or career. When she finds out Miriam does Stand up Comedy, she doesn’t support her. But, her flair for art and fashion is impeccable and hence, we feel Madhuri Dixit would be perfect to fit the bill of Miriam’s mother if the show was ever to be remade with Bollywood actors. Madhuri would look gorgeous and the plethora of talent she brings to the table would surely be something to look forward to. Also, seeing her with Abe aka Anil Kapoor would be a treat!

Neena Gupta as Sophie Lennon

Jane Lynch managed to play Sophie Lennon so effortlessly on the show that we all loved to hate her due to her character. She is Midge’s enemy and after Miriam exposes her in front of the world in one of her acts, she swears to destroy her career as a Standup Comedian. She even gets her blacklisted from all the good clubs and hence, Midge and Susie have to struggle to find gigs. In Bollywood, we felt Neena Gupta would be perfect to play Sophie. Neena’s talent knows no bounds and with her recent performances in films like Panga, Badhaai Ho and more, it would be a treat to see her try something with a shade of grey on screen. Besides, it would be a reunion for Kangana and Neena after Panga and a treat for the audience!

Vicky Kaushal as Dr Benjamin

Zachary Levi is seen on the show for a few episodes as Dr Benjamin. He is the perfect doctor and in Midge’s mom’s terms ‘a catch’ for anyone who is separated from her husband. He understands Midge’s love for comedy and doesn’t want her to give it up. In Bollywood, we think Vicky Kaushal would be apt to play Dr Benjamin. Vicky is talented and he has proved it with films like Masaan, Raazi and more. Besides, it would be interesting to see a fresh pairing of Kangana and Vicky on screen. (if the show was ever remade)

Abhishek Bachchan as Lenny Bruce

Luke Kirby is seen on and off on the show as Lenny Bruce. He is one of Midge’s first friends who is a Stand-Up comedian himself. However, he too is struggling with it and the first time they meet, it is because they are jailed and one bails the other one out. He also is Midge’s cheerleader and opens the show for her when she is blacklisted due to Sophie Lennon to help her. In Bollywood, if anyone would be apt to fit the bill of the character of Lenny Bruce, it would be Abhishek Bachchan. Abhishek’s subtle performance in Manmarziyaan won the hearts of everyone and we feel, as Lenny Bruce, he would be able to cheer for Kangana as Mrs Maisel!

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×