Kangana Ranaut misses 'first snowfall' at her home in Manali as she films Thalaivi; Shares 'chilling' glimpse

Kangana Ranaut took to social media to share a glimpse of winter's first snowfall in Manali. She shared several photos of her snow-covered house on social media as she missed it amid shooting for Thalaivi.

Actress had left for Hyderabad last week from Manali to commence the last schedule of the Thalaivi shoot. Amid this, the actress was extremely emotional while bidding adieu to her house in Manali. Now, as the winter begins, her house in Manali has received its first snowfall. But, due to work, the Thalaivi star could not witness it in person. However, her team of caretakers shared photos with her and the actress rejoiced while sharing the same with her fans.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Kangana dropped a glimpse of her snow-covered house in Manali. The Thalaivi star was elated to witness her house being covered by a blanket of fresh snow. She expressed how her team had sent her photos of the house after it got the first snowfall of the season in the morning. The actress spent the past few months at her house in Manali and recently made her way out of her hometown to return to work after a COVID induced break.

Sharing the photos, Kangana wrote, "Received some chilling pictures of my house from my caretakers ha ha here’s a glimpse of first snow fall in Manali this morning."

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut's tweet:

Received some chilling pictures of my house from my caretakers ha ha here’s a glimpse of first snow fall in Manali this morning pic.twitter.com/3FX4ADKbtg — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 26, 2020

Meanwhile, Kangana is currently shooting for Thalaivi in Hyderabad. In the film, we will get to see her essay the role of the late political stalwart, J Jayalalithaa. When the first look of Kangana as Jayalalithaa was dropped, fans were left surprised by the transformation. The film will also star Arvind Swami as MGR. It is helmed by AL Vijay and produced by Shaailesh R Singh. Besides this, Kangana is also training for her action flick, Dhaakad.

Credits :Kangana Ranaut Twitter

