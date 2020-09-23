  1. Home
Kangana Ranaut mocks 'Bullywood mafia' after NCB summons more celebs: They're wishing Sushant wasn't killed

The NCB has summoned Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Shraddha Kapoor in connection with drug nexus. In the midst of all this, Kangana Ranaut has shared a sarcastic tweet.
The NCB has left no stone unturned in probing the drug nexus in Bollywood. That is ever since the agency stepped in and joined CBI and ED in investigating Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. They have already arrested Rhea Chakraborty, Showik, Samuel Miranda, and Dipesh Sawant on charges of procuring drugs. Apart from that, the NCB was also able to gather information on other celebs during the interrogation of talent manager Jaya Saha. And now, the names are out in the public domain.

The latest reports suggest that NCB has summoned Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, and Rakul Preet Singh in connection with the drug angle. Kangana Ranaut has reacted to the same and shared a tweet in which she takes a dig at the alleged Bollywood mafia. The actress says that the mafia is wishing for the first time that Sushant wasn’t killed, and she (Kangana) wasn’t pushed against the wall. She quotes, “they are regretting their cruelty, sadism, and silence.” All this while, the actress terms Bollywood as 'Bullywood.'

Finally for the first time Bullywood mafia wishing that Sushant wasn’t killed and Kangana wasn’t pushed against the wall.
Kangana Ranaut

Check out Kangana Ranaut’s tweet below:

Meanwhile, the NCB has reportedly summoned Deepika Padukone on September 25. Moreover, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor are expected to appear before the agency on September 26. For the unversed, Rhea Chakraborty has reportedly admitted during her interrogation that Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh did drugs with her and Sushant Singh Rajput. Moreover, Deepika Padukone’s name surfaced after the recovery of the alleged drug chats with her manager Karishma Prakash in which she asked for hash from the latter. 

