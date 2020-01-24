Kangana Ranaut on motherhood: Being a mother is the most coveted job and most difficult one

Kangana Ranaut, in an interview with Bombay Times, opened up on motherhood. For the unversed, Kangana starrer Panga has hit the screens today. Read on to know more.

, who is known for being vocal, in an interview with Bombay Times, opened up on the people's habits to put down women especially after motherhood. The actress said that people should change their attitude and how we should all evolve as individuals. She said, "You know there was a time when if somebody was dressed in a certain way, people would say, ‘Kya mummy lag rahi hai’, or ‘Do bachchon ki maa lag rahi hai.’ Being a mother is the most coveted job in the world; it’s also the most difficult one.”

She added that she believes that one leads by example. She gave the example of Ashwiny Iyar Tiwari, Kareena Kapoor and Neena Gupta and added how they have gone out and carved a path for themselves after motherhood. Speaking of the movie, the slice of life drama stars Kangana Ranaut, Jassie Gill, Richa Chadha, and Neena Gupta among others. Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the same is produced by Fox Star Studios. The movie follows the life of a kabaddi player. The movie has hit the screens today and the same is already garnering good reviews from masses and critics.

Aside from this movie, the actress will be soon be seen in Thalavi, the biopic of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. We recently learned that the actress is playing the role of Air Force Pilot in the upcoming movie called Tejas.

