  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kangana Ranaut motivates all with morning Pilates video: Stay away from unhealthy habits & pessimistic people

Kangana Ranaut took to social media to share a glimpse of her early morning workout session. The gorgeous Thalaivi star shelled out a word of advice for all related to health and fitness with the video.
26590 reads Mumbai
Kangana Ranaut motivates all with morning Pilates video: Stay away from unhealthy habits & pessimistic peopleKangana Ranaut motivates all with morning Pilates video: Stay away from unhealthy habits & pessimistic people
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Actress Kangana Ranaut has been spending time in Mumbai at her home since she returned and is constantly working on her project, Dhaakad before it goes on the floors this month. The gorgeous star had returned to Mumbai recently after spending time in Manali post Thalaivi wrap. Now, as she gears up to fit the skin of a spy agent for Dhaakad, Kangana has been working out and is often snapped post Pilates session. Today, she shared a glimpse of what happens inside her session and left fans inspired. 

Taking to her social media handles, Kangana shared a video of working out with her Pilates trainer. As she trained hard while doing Pilates, Kangana also gave a word of advice to all her fans about the importance of staying healthy and cultivating good habits. The Manikarnika star shared that nothing in the world is more important than one's own fitness. Further, she urged all to stay away from the company of people with negative thoughts and spend time reading books instead. 

Sharing the video, Kangana wrote, "Early morning fitness routine. Remember one thing in life jo fit hai woh hit hai, never compromise on your health, stay away from unhealthy habits and pessimistic people. Stay in the company of great beings if you don’t find them physically find their books or teachings." 

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut's tweet:

Meanwhile, she will be seen in Dhaakad as Agent Agni. She even hosted a New Year Brunch at her house for close friends and Dhaakad team who had been working tirelessly during the holiday season. The film is helmed by Razneesh Ghai. Kangana will be seen as a apy agent in it and the first look featured her in a badass avatar. The film is expected to go on floors this month. Besides this, Kangana also has Thalaivi and Tejas.

Also Read|Kangana Ranaut compares Dhaakad's action training to 'shaadi wala ghar'; Says Countdown to shoot BEGINS

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Kangana Ranaut Twitter

You may like these
Newswrap, January 6: Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad update, Sushant Singh Rajput's lawyer in Mumbai & more
Throwback: When Alia Bhatt reacted to Kangana Ranaut slamming her for not voicing opinions on certain issues
Kangana Ranaut compares Dhaakad's action training to 'shaadi wala ghar'; Says Countdown to shoot BEGINS
Shashi Tharoor on Kangana Ranaut's 'price tag' tweet for homemakers: Want women to be as empowered as you
Newswrap, January 4: Rhea Chakraborty at NCB office, Kangana Ranaut, Diljit's Twitter war & more
Diljit Dosanjh hits back at Kangana after she slams him for holidaying abroad: Will always stand by Punjab