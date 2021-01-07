Kangana Ranaut motivates all with morning Pilates video: Stay away from unhealthy habits & pessimistic people

Kangana Ranaut took to social media to share a glimpse of her early morning workout session. The gorgeous Thalaivi star shelled out a word of advice for all related to health and fitness with the video.

Actress has been spending time in Mumbai at her home since she returned and is constantly working on her project, Dhaakad before it goes on the floors this month. The gorgeous star had returned to Mumbai recently after spending time in Manali post Thalaivi wrap. Now, as she gears up to fit the skin of a spy agent for Dhaakad, Kangana has been working out and is often snapped post Pilates session. Today, she shared a glimpse of what happens inside her session and left fans inspired.

Taking to her social media handles, Kangana shared a video of working out with her Pilates trainer. As she trained hard while doing Pilates, Kangana also gave a word of advice to all her fans about the importance of staying healthy and cultivating good habits. The Manikarnika star shared that nothing in the world is more important than one's own fitness. Further, she urged all to stay away from the company of people with negative thoughts and spend time reading books instead.

Sharing the video, Kangana wrote, "Early morning fitness routine. Remember one thing in life jo fit hai woh hit hai, never compromise on your health, stay away from unhealthy habits and pessimistic people. Stay in the company of great beings if you don’t find them physically find their books or teachings."

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut's tweet:

Early morning fitness routine. Remember one thing in life jo fit hai woh hit hai, never compromise on your health, stay away from unhealthy habits and pessimistic people. Stay in the company of great beings if you don’t find them physically find their books or teachings pic.twitter.com/9Wp1qy6MIc — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 7, 2021

Meanwhile, she will be seen in Dhaakad as Agent Agni. She even hosted a New Year Brunch at her house for close friends and Dhaakad team who had been working tirelessly during the holiday season. The film is helmed by Razneesh Ghai. Kangana will be seen as a apy agent in it and the first look featured her in a badass avatar. The film is expected to go on floors this month. Besides this, Kangana also has Thalaivi and Tejas.

Also Read|Kangana Ranaut compares Dhaakad's action training to 'shaadi wala ghar'; Says Countdown to shoot BEGINS

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Kangana Ranaut Twitter

Share your comment ×