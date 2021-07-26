Kangana Ranaut mourns death of fan who passed away in Himachal Pradesh landslide: You'll always be in my heart

In an unfortunate incident, a massive landslide took place in the mountainous Kinnaur district on Sunday. As reported, nine people were killed and several others were injured in multiple landslides. Among them, one was Dr. Deepa Sharma, who was a big fan of Bollywood actress . The actress expressed shock and grief after she learned about her death. She shared pictures and also recalled how they met. She took to her official Instagram handle and expressed her condolence to the bereaving family members.

She writes, “She was a great fan, she sent me lovely letters and showered me with gifts and sweets and also visited my house in Manali/ Seems like a big jolt. I still remember I was in Jaipur filming for Manikarnika and my fans waited in my hotel lobby, I paid no heed to the crowd but she saw me and screamed she gave me no time and hugged me tight. Ever since we stayed in touch and today this horrible news.”

She further write, “My condolences to the family and friends of Dr. Deepa. You will always be in my heart... come bak again please.”

Take a look here:

She also shared landslide videos and urged people to refrain from visiting the mountains now. Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri also mourned Deepa's demise. He tweeted, "OMG. Can’t believe that Deepa is no more. I have been told that she died in a landslide today. Till 8hrs ago she was sending photos from Himalayas. Such a lively, aware person. Have no words. May God give her family strength. Prayers.” On the work front, Kangana is awaiting the release of her upcoming film Thalaivi.

