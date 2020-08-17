Kangana Ranaut mourns the demise of Pandit Jasraj: My dream of meeting him lies shattered today

Pandit Jasraj breathed his last at the age of 90 years in New Jersey. Numerous celebs including Kangana Ranaut have mourned the loss of the music maestro.

The country has lost yet another gem as Indian music legend Pandit Jasraj has left for his heavenly abode in New Jersey (US). He was 90 at the time of his demise. This piece of news has been confirmed by the classical vocalist’s daughter Durga Jasraj. For the unversed, he had a career spanning over almost 80 years. Not only that but numerous prestigious awards have been conferred to him including Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan.

Numerous celebs from the film fraternity have mourned the demise of the music maestro. Among them is whose team has paid tribute to him through Twitter. The actress has expressed the same through her team’s handle and called it a ‘big loss.’ The other tweet reads, “In every challenging situation in life where I feel unsure and overwhelmed I listen to this, he may not know what his voice means to me but my dream of meeting him someday lies shattered today.”

Check out the tweets below:

What a big loss #PanditJasraj — Kangana Ranaut (KanganaTeam) August 17, 2020

In every challenging situation in life where I feel unsure and overwhelmed I listen to this, he may not know what his voice means to me but my dream of meeting him some day lies shattered today #PanditJasraj https://t.co/JEHFIRQjBw — Kangana Ranaut (KanganaTeam) August 17, 2020

Apart from Kangana Ranaut, celebs like Adnan Sami, Daler Mehendi, Madhur Bhandarkar, and others have also paid emotional tributes to the Indian classical vocalist. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said in a tweet, “The unfortunate demise of Pandit Jasraj Ji leaves a deep void in the Indian cultural sphere. Not only were his renditions outstanding, he also made a mark as an exceptional mentor to several other vocalists. Condolences to his family and admirers worldwide. Om Shanti.”

