Kangana Ranaut mourns Irrfan Khan's demise; Says 'My heart is deeply disturbed at this loss'

Kangana Ranaut extends condolence on Irrfan Khan's demise and mourns his untimely death.
The news of Irrfan Khan's sudden demise has struck the Bollywood industry with grief. The renowned actor breathed his last on Wednesday and left for his heavenly abode at the age of 53. Irrfan had been fighting Cancer for over two years and had been hospitalised a couple of days ago due to Colon infection. Irrfan Khan's death is a loss not only for the film industry but also for the nation who has been seeing the actor deliver extraordinary performances on the celluloid time and again.

Many actors such as Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor, Radhika Madan, Anushka Sharma and others have extended their condolence to the actor. Kangana Ranaut too is mourning Irrfan Khan's demise as she feels deeply disturbed at the loss. Recently, Kangana Ranaut's team released an official statement by Kangana Ranaut on social media that read, "This day has come as a dark unsettling grim emotion. Irrfan Khan is a great self made artist, he rose from doing small character roles in TV soaps to working in academy award winning films as a lead artist, My heart is deeply disturbed at this loss "- #KanganaRanaut #IrrfanKhan

See Kangana Ranaut's post here:

Kangana's team also shared a picture of her and Irrfan Khan on her Twitter handle. Kangana Ranaut had starred with Irrfan Khan in 2010 action-thriller Knock Out. The two actors also featured in 2007 film Life In A Metro and had been in touch with each other. "Kangana Ranaut, who had worked with Irrfan in a film titled KnockOut had been constantly in touch with him, mourns his passing.." the post read.

