Kangana Ranaut moved to tears with recital of Archana Joglekar's poem on Krishna, calls it the 'power of art'

Marathi actor and Kathak dancer Archana Joglekar's recital of a poem on Krishna totally floored Kangana Ranaut and the actress gave a big shoutout to her on Twitter.

uses social media to not only voice her staunch opinions on matters of national importance, but also shares a glimpse of her life in Manali, her movies and things she loves with her fans and followers. On Monday, Kangana did just that as she shared a heartwarming video of Pandita Archana Joglekar. The Marathi actor and Kathak dancer's recital of a poem on Krishna totally floored Kangana and the actress gave a big shoutout to Joglekar.

Taking to Twitter, Kangana revealed that she was moved to tears by Joglekar's recital and called it the 'power of art in 2 minutes'. Kangana's appreciation tweet read, "Power of art in merely two minutes Archana ji enthralled me and in the end made me cry also, a big round of applause for you wherever you are maam... and what to say about Krishna.... he is toh like that only."

Check out Kangana's tweet and Archana Joglekar's recital below:

Power of art in merely two minutes Archana ji enthralled me and in the end made me cry also, a big round of applause for you wherever you are maam... and what to say about Krishna.... he is toh like that only https://t.co/INZ2nsnblL — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 11, 2021

Meanwhile, the actress was recently in Mumbai and was snapped at the Bandra police case as she appeared before the police in connection with a sedition case. Kangana also raked up a minor storm when she recently reacted to fan post that claimed that had copied Kangana’s shoot.

Reacting to the same, Kangana tweeted, "Ha ha ha I am flattered, she is a true fan, dedicated her whole existence to study and impersonate me to the point of dessolution it is rather impressive, also no other female superstar has taken over pop culture the way I have I am the most mimicked superstar after Mr Bachchan."

