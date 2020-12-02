Kangana Ranaut moves the Supreme Court to file a caveat in connection with BMC's demolition row

The Bombay High Court announced the judgement in favour of Kangana Ranaut earlier in connection with the demolition case. Now, the actress has moved the Supreme Court this Wednesday.

grabbed nationwide attention a few months back when the BMC partially demolished her office in Bandra. Later on, the matter reached the court, and recently the Bombay High Court gave the verdict in favour of the actress. Not only that but it also set aside BMC’s notice to Kangana regarding illegal construction at her property and called it malice in law. Apart from that, the court also ordered the appointment of a valuer to ascertain the damages.

The valuer is supposed to submit the report to the court post which it will pass the compensation order to the actress. Now, a report by ANI states that Kangana has filed a caveat at the Supreme Court while requesting that no order should be passed without hearing her side of the case. This has been reportedly done in case the BMC challenges the relief given to her after the Bombay HC’s decision in the matter. The actress moved the apex court on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut is currently in Hyderabad where she is busy shooting for her upcoming movie Thalaivi. She will be playing the role of late Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa in the biopic. Apart from that, the actress also has Tejas in the pipeline. She plays the role of an Indian air force pilot in the same. Not only that but she has another project coming up titled Dhaakad for which she is undergoing training. Recently, the actress was mired in controversy and received a lot of flak owing to her statement on the farmer protests.

Also Read: Himanshi Khurana calls Kangana Ranaut 'shameless' for her statement on ongoing farmer's protest

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :ANI

Share your comment ×